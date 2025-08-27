Care Cremation Expands Affordable, Dignified Cremation Services to Portland’s Westside

Affordable cremation and cremation pre-planning services are now available in Hillsboro, with a focus on dignity and transparency.

HILLSBORO, OR, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Care Cremation, known throughout Oregon for its compassionate, affordable cremation services, is proud to serve families in Hillsboro and the greater Westside of the Portland Metropolitan Area. Located at 1070 W. Main Street, this location offers trusted, low-stress care to communities across Washington, Multnomah, Clackamas, and Clark Counties and beyond.Built on a commitment to simplicity, dignity, and family-first values, Care Cremation Service - Hillsboro provides an approachable and transparent alternative to traditional funeral services. Families navigating loss or exploring cremation pre-planning are met with empathy and clarity at every step. Whether arrangements are made online or in person, the Care Cremation team handles each case with professionalism, making sure families can focus on what matters most—remembering and honoring their loved ones.“Our Westside location reflects our belief that high-quality cremation care should be accessible and affordable for everyone, no matter where they live,” said JC Aubry, founder of Care Cremation. “We take great pride in serving families throughout Hillsboro and the wider region with respect and compassion.”The Portland Westside office offers flexible cremation arrangements, including direct cremation, support for memorial planning, and guidance through necessary paperwork and logistics. Unlike providers that rely on third-party services or require complex in-person meetings, Care Cremation’s process is designed to ease the burden. The team is available to answer questions, walk families through decisions, and offer peace of mind, especially during difficult times.As a family-operated cremation provider, Care Cremation stands apart with its transparent, fair pricing model, secure tracking processes, and customer-first policies. Their Westside team is ready to assist families from Northern Oregon and Southern Washington, including those outside the Portland Metro area.For more information or to start cremation planning arrangements, visit www.cremationbycare.com or call (503) 854-0439 to speak with a compassionate member of the Care Cremation team.

