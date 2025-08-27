DB Landscape Co. Brings Modern Outdoor Living to Coastal Communities

Encinitas-based DB Landscape Co. is redefining outdoor spaces for coastal homeowners by combining modern functionality with natural design.

ENCINITAS, CA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Specializing in Modern Landscape Design Landscape Lighting San Diego , full landscape installations and renovations, the company is helping coastal neighborhoods unlock the full potential of their living spaces.Under the leadership of founder Daniel Barton, DB Landscape Co. takes a unique approach by blending architecture with the natural beauty of coastal environments. Their designs prioritize both aesthetics and practicality, ensuring each outdoor space seamlessly transitions from home to nature for a refined yet welcoming experience.“Our goal is to curate an environment that not only looks amazing but also enriches the life of the homeowner,” said Daniel Barton. “Whether it’s hosting a sunset dinner in a modern outdoor entertainment area or gathering around a fire pit on a cool evening, we design for functionality, comfort, and the beauty of coastal living.”DB Landscape Co. focuses on San Diego Landscaping that tailors solutions to suit beach-adjacent homes, addressing challenges like salty air, coastal winds, and limited space. Their team works closely with clients to transform their visions into timeless and functional outdoor areas.Known for their craftsmanship and dedication to quality, Barton and his team have earned accolades within Encinitas and surrounding coastal communities, making DB Landscape Co. a top choice among homeowners looking to elevate their outdoor lifestyle.About DB Landscape Co.Located in Encinitas, CA, DB Landscape Co. specializes in designing and building modern, functional outdoor living spaces tailored to coastal communities. Founded by Daniel Barton, the company takes a minimalist approach to modern design exploiting the natural beauty existing property.

