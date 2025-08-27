XLTA Launches Next-Generation Hydrocapillary™ Wound Dressing at SAWC: Less Pain for Patients, Less Stress for Clinicians

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- XLTA will launch its next-generation Hydrocapillary Triple-Action™ wound dressing at the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC) Fall 2025, in Las Vegas, September 3–6 at Booth 333, giving U.S. clinicians a proven, non-adherent solution that reduces patient pain, simplifies care, and accelerates healing in both acute and chronic wounds.

A Solution Born from Experience

With over 30 years in the wound care industry, Kobie Mouton, XLTA’s Founder, has combined decades of clinical insight and real-world feedback to create a dressing that addresses the most common frustrations in wound management.

“After working alongside clinicians and patients around the world, I knew we could develop something that truly solved their challenges,” said Kobie Mouton. “Hydrocapillary Triple-Action technology is the result, a dressing that actively supports healing while making every change simpler, cleaner, and more comfortable.”

Kobie Mouton’s full founder’s story can be read in the latest issue of The MedTech Digest.

What Makes It Different

Unlike traditional dressings that stick, cause discomfort, or struggle with heavy exudate, XLTA’s all-natural, non-adherent design actively:

• Manages Exudate: Rapidly draws fluid, debris, and harmful proteases away from the wound to maintain optimal moisture balance.

• Supports Autolytic Debridement: Encourages the body’s natural process of removing devitalized tissue without harsh chemicals.

• Helps Manage Bioburden: Uses electrostatic action to attract and remove bacteria that can stall healing.

The result is painless removal, fewer dressing changes, and reliable performance across both acute and chronic wounds, from burns to diabetic ulcers.

The Stakes for Clinicians and Patients

When wound dressings fail, the consequences are clear: slower healing, higher infection risk, and unnecessary pain for patients. XLTA’s Hydrocapillary Triple-Action™ technology is designed to break that cycle.

“This dressing has improved my wound care practice,” said Dr. Matthew Regulski, DPM. “My patients no longer dread dressing changes. The non-adherent surface makes removal gentle and painless, reducing both physical discomfort and the emotional stress that often comes with wound care.”

Join Us at SAWC

The XLTA team is excited to meet clinicians, caregivers, and industry partners in person at SAWC Fall 2025. The event is an opportunity to connect, share our journey, and listen to experiences from the front lines of patient care.

We believe that by working together, we can make a meaningful difference in the lives of patients who deserve healing without unnecessary pain. We invite you to stop by Booth 333 to see our Hydrocapillary Triple-Action™ technology in action, exchange ideas, and explore how, together, we can advance the standard of wound care.

About XLTA

XLTA is a forward-thinking wound care company committed to improving healing outcomes and patient comfort through advanced medical technologies. Developed and proven internationally, XLTA’s dressing system is now entering the U.S. market with a lean, focused team dedicated to clinician success and patient well-being.

About Dr. Matthew Regulski

Dr. Matthew Regulski, DPM, FFPM, RCPS (Glasgow), DABMSP, is an internationally recognized podiatric physician and wound care specialist. He serves on the Executive Board of The Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Glasgow, Scotland, and is a member of the Scientific Committee of the Federation of International Podiatry.

For more information or to schedule a meeting at SAWC Fall 2025, visit https://xltacure.com or contact:

Paul Cory

Chief Operating Officer



Legal Disclaimer:

