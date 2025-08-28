3,400-Mile Walk of Conscience Stops at Bismarck Capitol Aug. 29 to Spotlight Health Equity Challenges

Naturopathic Doctor Dennis Godby continues his cross-country walk, averaging a marathon a day, with events in North Dakota communities.

The risk one takes for a cause shapes how others open their hearts, give generously, and listen; nonviolent action earns the right to be heard.” — Dennis Godby

BISMARCK, ND, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Naturopathic Doctor Dennis Godby from Sacramento has launched the fourth leg of his Walk USA for Health Equity, walking approximately 750 miles from Fargo, North Dakota, to Bozeman, Montana, between August 25 and September 25, 2025. Averaging the distance of a marathon each day, this leg is part of a 3,400-mile, five-year journey designed to spotlight health disparities across the United States.

Godby, who has spent more than four decades completing long-distance runs and walks of conscience, frames this effort as both personal endurance and public witness. By putting his body on the line, walking 26 miles daily for 7–9 hours a day, he aims to dramatize the urgency of health inequities and invite communities to engage in constructive dialogue about solutions.

Press Conference in Fargo & Events in Bismarck

Before beginning the trek westward, Godby held a press conference at Fargo City Hall on Monday, August 25, at 8:00 a.m. to share the goals of the walk with local media. As he continues along the route, residents of Jamestown, Bismarck, Dickinson, and Billings are encouraged to host forums, school talks, or community health events in conjunction with the walk, giving local voices a chance to connect with the national conversation. Godby is scheduled to arrive at the Bismarck Capitol on Friday, August 29, at 4:30 p.m.

Why North Dakota and Montana Matter

This stage highlights healthcare challenges faced in rural states, where provider shortages, geographic barriers, structural racism, and limited preventive services create uneven health outcomes. According to federal data, both North Dakota and Montana have more than 40% of their populations living in rural areas and face significant shortages of primary care and specialty providers.

The disparities are often stark. For example, national studies show Black women are three times more likely to die from childbirth than White women, a statistic Godby cites as emblematic of the systemic inequities he hopes to bring to wider attention.

A Multi-Year Commitment

The Walk USA for Health Equity began in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, in 2022. Since then, it has reached Knoxville, Tennessee; Milwaukee, Wisconsin; and Fargo, North Dakota. The current Fargo-to-Bozeman stretch is the fourth leg of the journey, with the final leg from Bozeman to Seattle, Washington, scheduled for 2026.

In total, the project covers more than 3,400 miles across 12 states, with each year’s leg representing roughly one-fifth of the distance.

Life on the Road

Each walking day typically begins around 7:30 a.m. and concludes by 5:30 p.m., depending on events and media engagements. Godby averages 26 miles daily, with rest and overnight stops arranged at the homes of naturopathic doctors, local hosts, or nearby hotels.

While the first 1,938 miles were walked solo without a support team, the current and final legs include a support driver and vehicle due to the long distances between towns in rural regions. For safety, walkers and companions use reflective gear and follow Apple and Google walking routes.

Inspiration Through Action

For Godby, the walk is about more than covering ground. He describes it as an act of conscience, one that uses physical endurance and personal risk to inspire attention and action. By inviting others to walk alongside him, host forums, or attend community events, he emphasizes that progress toward health equity requires both personal commitment and systemic change.

About Walk USA for Health Equity

Walk USA for Health Equity is a national initiative that raises awareness about disparities in healthcare access through a coast-to-coast walking route. Beginning in 2022 and scheduled to conclude in 2026, the project combines personal endurance with community engagement, aiming to highlight challenges faced by rural and underserved populations and encourage solutions that expand access to care.



