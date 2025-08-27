JKS Financial Strengthens Regional Presence with New Office in Sewickley

Expansion aims to meet growing client demand in the North Hills of Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- JKS Financial, a leading financial services and wealth management firm, announces the opening of its new office location in Sewickley, PA. This expansion reflects JKS Financial’s continued growth and its commitment to delivering personalized, high-quality financial planning and wealth management services to clients across the Pittsburgh region. The new office, located at 2591 Wexford Bayne Rd, Suite 402, will provide a convenient location for clients in communities north of the city of Pittsburgh.“Our clients are the heart of everything we do, and we’re committed to making their experience with us as seamless and convenient as possible,” said Geoff Kasse, wealth management advisor and managing partner at JKS Financial. “By opening this new Sewickley office, we can be closer to many of the families, individuals, and companies we serve, making it easier to meet face-to-face, build stronger relationships, and continue providing the personalized guidance they’ve come to expect from us.”JKS Financial’s Sewickley location will offer a full range of services, including comprehensive financial planning, investment management, and retirement planning. The team will continue to provide the personalized long-term financial planning, and guidance that have made JKS Financial a trusted partner to clients for decades.“In today’s dynamic financial landscape, from equities to fixed-income investments, we craft strategies that balance growth potential and risk tolerance,” said Dan Jenkins, wealth management advisor and managing partner at JKS Financial. “With our new office, we look forward to bringing our expertise in asset allocation, wealth building, and retirement distribution strategies to an even broader community.”The new office will officially open on September 2, with client appointments available shortly thereafter. To see what JKS Financial can do for you, visit JKS-Financial.NM.com.About JKS FinancialJKS Financial is a Pittsburgh, PA-based financial planning practice. Geoff Kasse and Dan Jenkins have more than 55 years of combined experience and offer wealth accumulation, insurance and risk management, wealth preservation, and wealth distribution services. JKS Financial’s mission is to provide sound financial planning for all aspects of your wealth management needs. For more information, visit JKS-Financial.NM.com.About Northwestern MutualNorthwestern Mutual has been helping people and businesses achieve financial security for more than 165 years. Through a comprehensive planning approach, Northwestern Mutual combines the expertise of its financial professionals with a personalized digital experience and industry-leading products to help its clients plan for what's most important. With nearly $700 billion of total assets[i] being managed across the company’s institutional portfolio as well as retail investment client portfolios, more than $38 billion in revenues, nearly $2.4 trillion worth of life insurance protection in force, Northwestern Mutual delivers financial security to more than five million people with life, disability income and long-term care insurance, annuities, and brokerage and advisory services. Northwestern Mutual ranked 110 on the 2024 FORTUNE500 and was recognized by FORTUNE as one of the "World's Most Admired" life insurance companies in 2025.Northwestern Mutual is the marketing name for The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company (NM), Milwaukee, WI (life and disability insurance, annuities, and life insurance with long-term care benefits) and its subsidiaries. Subsidiaries include Northwestern Mutual Investment Services, LLC (NMIS) (investment brokerage services), broker-dealer, registered investment adviser, member FINRA and SIPC; the Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company(NMWMC) (investment advisory and services), federal savings bank; and Northwestern Long Term Care Insurance Company (NLTC) (long-term care insurance). Not all Northwestern Mutual representatives are advisors. Only those representatives with "Advisor" in their title or who otherwise disclose their status as an advisor of NMWMC are credentialed as NMWMC representatives to provide investment advisory services.Geoffrey P Kasse and Daniel Keith Jenkins use JKS Financial as a marketing name for doing business as representatives of Northwestern Mutual. JKS Financial is not a registered investment advisor, broker-dealer, insurance agency or federal savings bank.

