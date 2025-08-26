Mike Taylor of B&T Floor Coatings

What is the best way to repair cracks and pits in concrete before applying a floor coating?

LAWTON, OK, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- What is the best way to repair cracks and pits in concrete before applying a floor coating? According to HelloNation , Mike Taylor of B&T Floor Coatings in Lawton, Oklahoma, explains that the answer lies in meticulous preparation, using the right tools, and allowing proper curing time before coating. His expert insight emphasizes that the integrity and appearance of a coating depend entirely on the condition of the surface beneath it.Taylor advises that before coating can begin, the floor must be repaired to ensure a smooth, level, and debris-free surface. This begins with gathering the correct tools, such as a concrete patch product, a grinder or sander, a putty knife, and a wire brush. Whether the damage consists of small hairline cracks or larger pits, these tools allow for precise repairs that support long-lasting results.A thorough cleaning is the next step. Taylor recommends removing all dirt, debris, and loose concrete from the damaged areas. A wire brush is effective for loosening stubborn material, and vacuuming ensures that no fine residue remains. This clean base helps the patching material adhere firmly, forming a strong bond with the surrounding concrete.Choosing the right patch compound is equally important. Taylor notes that compatibility with both the existing concrete and the intended coating is essential for success. Applying the patch involves pressing the material into the crack or pit with a putty knife, ensuring complete penetration. In cases of deep or extensive damage, grinding may be necessary to create an ideal bonding surface before patching.Curing time is a step that cannot be rushed. Taylor stresses that following the manufacturer’s guidelines for drying and hardening is critical. Skipping or shortening this step could compromise the durability of the repair and, ultimately, the coating itself.Once cured, blending the patch with the rest of the floor is key to a seamless finish. This may require a final round of sanding or grinding to level the surface completely. Taylor suggests checking by touch to confirm there are no raised edges or uneven spots. A dust-free, smooth surface will ensure that the coating applies evenly and looks professional.By following this methodical approach, homeowners and property managers can handle repairs themselves, maintaining control over the process and ensuring a strong foundation for their new coating. The result is a more durable, attractive floor without the need for a contractor, as long as attention to detail and patience guide each step.The article, A Step-by-Step Guide: Repairing Concrete Cracks & Pits Before Coating , provides a clear, practical process for preparing concrete floors. Mike Taylor of B&T Floor Coatings offers valuable, experience-based advice that can help anyone achieve a smooth, long-lasting coating.About HelloNationHelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative “edvertising” approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

