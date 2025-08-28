Thai Fest by the Beach Returns to Santa Monica Pier September 20–21

Thai Fest by the Beach 2025 brings the vibrant culture of Thailand to the Santa Monica Pier on September 20–21 with authentic cuisine, performances, live music, and a bustling marketplace. Mark your calendars! Thai Fest by the Beach 2025 takes over the Santa Monica Pier Sept. 20–21 with free admission, authentic Thai cuisine, live entertainment, and cultural experiences from 12–8 PM. From left to right: Maple Supaluck Laothongdee, Dulyavit Chien Laothongdee, Nuttavut Chanprasit (Thaitivity), Santa Monica Mayor Lana Negrete, Thai Consul-General Tor Saralamba, and Sikarin Sriboonrod, Info & Cultural Division, Royal Thai Consulate-General, Los Angeles.

Now in its third year, the nation’s only Thai festival by the beach brings culture, cuisine, and international celebration to Southern California.

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Thai Fest by the Beach will return to the Santa Monica Pier on September 20–21, 2025, bringing two days of cultural performances, authentic cuisine, and community celebration to one of California’s most iconic landmarks.Now in its third year, Thai Fest by the Beach welcomed more than 30,000 attendees in 2024 and returns in 2025 with an even larger cultural showcase. As the first and only Thai festival by the beach in the United States, the event is organized by Buddy Production and Thaitivity in collaboration with the City of Santa Monica, with support from Thai government agencies including the Royal Thai Consulate-General in Los Angeles, the Thai Trade Center USA, and the Tourism Authority of Thailand.The 2025 festival will highlight a rich array of Thai cultural experiences—including regional food vendors, traditional and contemporary performances, wellness offerings such as Thai massage, and handcrafted artisan goods. Beyond its community celebration, the festival also serves as a platform for international exchange. Through a shared commitment to diplomacy and public engagement, the Royal Thai Consulate-General in Los Angeles, the Thai Trade Center USA, the Thailand Office of Agricultural Affairs, Tourism Authority of Thailand, and the City of Santa Monica continue to support the festival’s vision of strengthening ties between Thailand and the United States.“Thai Fest by the Beach brings together people of all backgrounds to experience the richness of Thai culture,” said event organizers. “The strong turnout over the past two years reflects the community’s enthusiasm for cultural exchange, and we look forward to welcoming even more attendees in 2025.”Admission is free and open to the public.Press Conference Thai Fest by the Beach 2025 will host an exclusive media-only press conference on Tuesday, September 2, 2025, from 11:30 AM to 1:30 PM at Hollywood Thai Restaurant, 5241 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90027 (street parking available). Attending press will enjoy a family-style Thai lunch while hearing event highlights, meeting key participants, and previewing cultural performances. Remarks will be delivered by the Consul General of Thailand, the Director of the Thai Trade Center USA, and the Director of the Thailand Office of Agricultural Affairs, alongside festival sponsors, VIPs, notable vendors, and live performers offering a preview of this year’s festival highlights. Media who RSVP and cover the September 20–21 festival will enjoy VIP access, a food voucher, and a special gift as part of their experience.Event InformationThai Fest by the Beach 2025Dates: Saturday–Sunday, September 20–21, 2025Time: 12:00 PM – 8:00 PMLocation: Santa Monica Pier, Santa Monica, CAWebsite: www.thaifestbythebeach.com Instagram: @thaifestbythebeach Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ThaiFestbytheBeach Media ContactFor press inquiries, early access to promotional materials, or to RSVP for the press conference, please contact:Email: pammy.4noblegroup@gmail.com+1 (949) 426-5044 | +1 (484) 289-2654

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.