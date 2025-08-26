Bookside Press Authors See Their Stories Reach the Screen in New Film Adaptations

60 Dates in Six Months (with a Broken Neck) The Shattered Faberge Egg God is Good: Revised Second Edition

Literary voices of resilience, suspense, and faith transition from page to screen, reflecting a growing interest in authentic, story-driven filmmaking.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Three authors under the Bookside Press roster are now seeing their works adapted into feature films, each based on personal journeys and bold narratives that have captured the attention of filmmakers and audiences alike.While Bookside Press has maintained a supportive presence throughout the publishing process, the stories themselves and the authors behind them have taken center stage in this exciting transition from book to screen. Maureen Anne Meehan , a former attorney and current mental health judge, brings humor, honesty, and unexpected romance to her nonfiction satire “60 Dates in Six Months (with a Broken Neck)”.What began as a personal challenge to reenter the dating world at age 58 became an unforgettable—and at times absurd—series of encounters that Meehan documented through wit and candor. The book is now being adapted into a feature film directed by Eugene Scott, currently in production and slated for release in 2025.The connection between Meehan and the project’s creative team was initially facilitated through her association with Bookside Press, leading to her introduction to the director.Another author, T.T. Johnson , penned “The Shattered Fabergé Egg”, a suspenseful novel inspired by true events. The story follows a woman who uncovers devastating secrets within a powerful Southern family, threatening their social standing and personal safety.The book’s adaptation, released as Shattered in 2017 and directed by Natasha Kermani, presents a chilling exploration of betrayal, mental health, and the lengths some will go to maintain appearances.Bookside Press helped shine a light on the story’s cinematic potential by championing its reach beyond the page, supporting Johnson’s transition from author to screen storyteller.Lastly, Margaret Liu Collins , author of “God Is Good”, offers a deeply personal memoir that reflects her journey from wartime China to spiritual and professional fulfillment.Her story, rooted in faith, perseverance, and divine guidance, is now being adapted into a film directed by Jeff Deverett. With a message of hope and spiritual transformation, the forthcoming adaptation brings her testimony to a broader audience, staying true to the core message of her book.The initial introduction between Collins and Deverett was supported by Bookside Press, a connection that helped bring the project into motion.Each of these authors brings a distinct voice—humorous, suspenseful, and spiritual—yet all three share a commitment to authenticity and storytelling that resonates. As their books continue to find new life through film, their journeys reflect the enduring power of literature to inspire and transcend.Readers can explore each of these powerful stories in print, available through major book retailers.Learn more about the authors and their works:Maureen Anne Meehan – https://www.imdb.com/title/tt36938121/?ref_=ext_shr_lnk T.T. Johnson – https://www.imdb.com/title/tt5481010/?ref_=ext_shr_lnk Margaret Liu Collins – https://www.imdb.com/title/tt33371430/?ref_=ext_shr_lnk For authors seeking support in amplifying their voice or adapting their work for the screen, Bookside Press remains a creative ally in helping stories take their next step.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.