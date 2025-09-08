Resilience: The Compass for Thriving in Challenging Times

Me'chelle Degree, CEO, Third Degree Solutions

Ground-breaking framework helps leaders, teams, and individuals reset, rise stronger, and thrive amid today’s rising stress and uncertainty.

I didn’t just go through it; I grew through it. Because resilience isn’t just about showing up, it’s about glowing up. ” — Me'chelle Degree, CEO, Third Degree Solutions

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stress and burnout in the United States have reached historic levels, leaving millions of workers, leaders, and families searching for answers. The American Psychological Association reports that 83% of workers suffer from job-related stress, and more than half admit they feel burned out. Harvard Business Review adds that individuals with high resilience are 60% less likely to experience burnout, yet one in three Americans say they lack the tools to manage stress effectively.

Against this backdrop, a new framework called The Resilience Compass™ has emerged as a timely solution. Designed to give people a clear path to reset, rebound, and thrive, the framework focuses on practical tools for individuals, teams, and organizations navigating an era defined by uncertainty.

The statistics highlight the urgency:

• 83% of U.S. workers report work-related stress (APA, 2023).

• Teams with resilient leaders are 43% more productive and show 23% greater engagement (Gallup, 2022).

• 70% of adults say the events of the past few years have permanently reshaped how they view resilience and wellbeing (Pew Research Center, 2023).

The evidence is undeniable: resilience is no longer optional. It has become a survival skill.

Unlike abstract theories, The Resilience Compass™ focuses on four actionable pillars: Passion, Purpose, People, and Practice. Together, these principles form a roadmap for regaining clarity, protecting mental health, and sustaining progress during times of strain. It’s a lifeline for workers and leaders.

The framework emphasizes:

• Reclaiming focus in environments filled with distraction.

• Tapping inner strength to lower the risk of burnout.

• Building authentic connections to create buffers against stress.

• Committing to daily practices that reinforce mental, emotional, and spiritual wellbeing.

These strategies are already being introduced to corporations, universities, and community groups through workshops, keynotes, coaching programs, and virtual events.

Resilience is emerging as the defining skill of this generation. Post-pandemic realities, economic instability, and cultural pressures are testing people daily. For leaders and organizations, the stakes are particularly high: Deloitte reports that only 30% of leaders feel equipped to guide their teams through ongoing uncertainty. Without resilience, the risk of disengagement and attrition rises dramatically.

“Every day, people are being tested by the weight of their responsibilities at work, at home, and in their own hearts. People need a lifeline,” says Me’chelle Degree, creator of The Resilience Compass™. “This framework is designed to remind people that they are not powerless. They are resilient by design.”

While the focus is on the growing resilience gap, the voice behind the framework adds credibility. The Resilience Compass™ was developed by CEO of Third Degree Solutions, Me’chelle Degree, an ICF-certified coach, certified project manager, and Amazon #1 bestselling author of Get Your H.O.U.S.E. in Order. Degree has advised leaders, students, and organizations for more than a decade, serving on multiple boards including Athena of the Triangle, Casa Esperanza Montessori, HBCUGrow, and Black Entrepreneur Week in Raleigh, NC. She has been recognized with the Game Changer Award from Designed With a Purpose and has presented at the North Carolina PMI Annual Conference.

More than another “self-help” approach, The Resilience Compass™ directly addresses what millions of Americans are experiencing today: exhaustion, stress, and uncertainty. By shifting the conversation from burnout to breakthrough, it provides a national framework for rising stronger in the face of daily challenges.

As burnout continues to climb and workers across industries question their capacity to keep pace, resilience has become a defining factor in both personal wellbeing and organizational success.

Organizations can look to The Resilience Compass™ as a framework to strengthen leadership, support teams, and foster sustainable performance. More information is available at https://www.mechelledegree.com

Legal Disclaimer:

