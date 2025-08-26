San Blas Securities Adds Michigan Branch Offices Led by Industry Veteran Robert Hughes

Hughes' offices, in Grand Rapids and Traverse City, currently manage over $500 million in client assets

GRAND RAPIDS, MI, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- San Blas Securities, a leading full-service investment banking, securities and independent wealth management firm headquartered in Chicago and member of FINRA, SIPC and MSRB, today announces the opening of two new branch offices in Grand Rapids and Traverse City, Michigan, led by Robert Hughes, REBC, RHU, LUTCF, AIF, an industry veteran of 35 years.Hughes has operated the offices under the DBA of Advantage Benefits Group (ABG) since 1997. An independent consultancy focusing on employee and executive benefits, ABG currently manages over $500 million in client assets. ABG is Michigan’s largest independent employee benefits firm. ABG specializes in assisting employers in designing and implementing the right retirement plan for their organization through products such as 401(k) and 403(b) plans, simple-IRAs, SEP-IRAs, profit sharing plans, defined benefits plans and money purchase plans."We are delighted to welcome Bob and his team to San Blas," Executive Chairman Alex McKenzie says. "His extensive experience and deep understanding of the financial industry, particularly in employee benefits, is invaluable as we expand our presence in the region. Bob and his team are a key addition to our independent advisor network platform as we expand our footprint in Michigan,” he notes.“Our prior broker-dealer/RIA was acquired by the industry’s largest independent firm. For many months, Jacob Bui, ABG’s Vice President, Administrative Officer, and I looked at several independent platforms and firms, met with executives and evaluated their technology and people. We found that our values and vision align with San Blas and this partnership brings more opportunities, not only to our clients but also more opportunities for the ABG team. It was important to us to have one-on-one support and service, plus direct access to executives like Alex,” Hughes comments.A Michigan State University graduate with over 35 years of experience in financial services and employee benefits, Hughes is a frequent speaker in the industry and is a past president of The Grand Rapids Association of Life Underwriters. He recently completed a nine-year term as a governor-appointed commissioner on the Michigan Certificate of Need commission.An active community volunteer, he currently serves on the board and executive committee of the Grand Rapids Chamber of Commerce and is a past chair of the Grand Rapids Chamber Healthcare and HR committee. He co-chairs the Armed Forces Thanksgiving. He races sailboats; is an avid cyclist and co-founded the Bissell/ABG cycling team. He also founded the MSU Gran Fondo which has resulted in raising over $1.6 million for cancer research by encouraging over 2,100 riders to gather in Michigan annually.About San Blas SecuritiesSan Blas Securities is a leading investment banking, securities, and independent wealth management firm committed to providing comprehensive financial solutions to individuals and institutions. With a focus on building long-lasting relationships, San Blas Securities offers a wide range of services tailored to meet the unique needs of its clients. Headquartered in Chicago, the firm is a member of FINRA, SIPC, and MSRB. For more information about San Blas Securities, visit the website at sanblassecurities.com or call 773-661-4448.This press release is for informational purposes only and is not an offer to buy or the solicitation of an offer to sell any securities by San Blas Securities.

