Attorney General Rayfield Secures Full Relief for Oregon Schools Just in Time for Back to School

With Oregon students heading back to the classroom, Attorney General Dan Rayfield has finalized a major win for Oregon schools: an agreement requiring the Trump Administration to release the full balance of remaining education funding by no later than October 3, 2025.

“Our students, teachers, and families deserve certainty as they head into a new school year, not the chaos of important programs being held hostage to advance the administration’s unpopular political agenda—including services that promote effective classroom instruction, improved school facilities and technology to prepare our kids for the future,” said Attorney General Rayfield. “Restoration of these services in advances of the school year means schools can plan for the success our students deserve.”

Last month, Attorney General Rayfield and a coalition of states sued the Trump Administration over its unconstitutional and arbitrary decision to freeze funding for six longstanding U.S. Department of Education programs just weeks before the school year began. In Oregon, this jeopardized after-school learning programs, teacher preparation, and critical support for students learning English.

Days after the lawsuit was filed, the Administration released an initial portion of the withheld funds. Under this agreement, the rest will be released on time, ensuring Oregon schools receive the full relief they sought in court.

Background

On June 30, the Trump Administration abruptly froze funding for six longstanding education programs just weeks before the start of the school year. For decades, Oregon and other states have relied on this funding to provide programs for migrant children and English learners; to improve classroom instruction, school conditions, and technology; to support community learning centers that offer academic and extracurricular enrichment; and to invest in adult education and workforce development.

On July 14, Attorney General Rayfield joined a coalition of 23 attorneys general and two states in filing a lawsuit and motion for preliminary injunction, arguing that the freeze violated federal funding statutes, the federal budget process, and constitutional separation of powers principles. By late July, the U.S. Department of Education began releasing previously frozen funds. With this agreement, the remaining balance must be fully released by October 3, 2025.