Great Falls Medical Assistant School to Open September 2025

Great Falls Medical Assistant School Open Door Medical Clinic

New 18-week program in Great Falls offers debt-free, hands-on training and externships at Open Door Medical Clinic starting September 2025.

GREAT FALLS, MT, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Great Falls Medical Assistant School is thrilled to announce the opening of its new location. Beginning September 2025, aspiring medical professionals in Great Falls, Montana have a new allied healthcare option: an 18-week medical assistant program that includes in-person, hands-on training in a real medical office. Conveniently located at 2 5th St N #204, Great Falls, MT 59401, the school is designed to educate future healthcare workers with the skills and certifications they need to launch rewarding medical careers.Great Falls’ newest medical assistant program equips students to work alongside physicians, nurses, and other healthcare professionals through a curriculum that combines classroom instruction, onsite labs, and practical experience. The program concludes with an 80-hour externship, allowing learners to gain real-world training under the supervision of experienced professionals.The school’s mission is to make hands-on healthcare training accessible while helping students graduate debt-free, saving tens of thousands of dollars compared to traditional programs. To achieve this, Great Falls Medical Assistant School offers flexible tuition options. Students may pay in full or choose from a range of payment plans, including custom options tailored to fit individual budgets.By completing the program, students gain industry-ready skills in anatomy and physiology, neurology, healthcare ethics, and phlebotomy. Training also covers essential patient care tasks such as intake, vital signs, communication, and medication management, along with administrative competencies in billing, coding, electronic medical records, and office operations.“We’re excited to expand into Great Falls with a medical assistant school that emphasizes hands-on training and job readiness,” said Chris Lofton, Chief Executive Officer at Zollege . “By reducing financial barriers and focusing on real-world experience, we’re helping students achieve meaningful healthcare careers close to home.”Upon completion of the program, students are eligible to pursue employment in outpatient clinics, hospitals, research facilities, and a wide variety of other healthcare settings within their community.Learn more about the certification and program curriculum here . Limited seats are available, and interested individuals are encouraged to apply early to secure their place.About Great Falls Medical Assistant SchoolGreat Falls Medical Assistant School educates aspiring healthcare workers on the skills and certifications they need to succeed as medical assistants. Students are prepared for the National Healthcare Association’s Certified Clinical Medical Assistant (CCMA) exam, accredited by the National Commission for Certifying Agencies (NCCA). Graduates earn both their CCMA certificate and a certificate of completion from the school, along with a BLS (CPR) card.Great Falls Medical Assistant School is located at 2 5th St N #204, Great Falls, MT 59401.About Open Door Medical Clinic If you enroll at Great Falls Medical Assistant School, you will train at Open Door Medical Clinic. The clinic is dedicated to providing compassionate, accessible care to underserved individuals and families in the Great Falls community. With a mission rooted in improving patient well-being, the team offers comprehensive medical services in a welcoming environment, ensuring every patient receives personalized and affordable healthcare.About ZollegeFounded in 2010 by Dr. Ince, Zollege began with a mission to address the growing demand for qualified dental and medical assistants. Since then, the organization has expanded to operate more than 140 campuses nationwide in partnership with local doctors and healthcare professionals. Each year, Zollege helps thousands of students graduate debt-free and launch successful careers in the medical and dental fields.

