Life Backup Plan to Be Featured on Business Today with Bill and Giuliana Rancic

Appearance to Air on Fox Business Network and Bloomberg International

ALISO VIEJO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Life Backup Plan, the Interoperable Lifecare Platform redefining digital health and safety, is set to be featured on Business Today, hosted by Bill and Giuliana Rancic. CEO and Founder Sandy Eulitt will join the Rancics in their Chicago studio this November for an exclusive interview on “Maximizing the Healthcare Journey.”

The feature will broadcast on Fox Business Network and Bloomberg International to more than 310 million households worldwide, ReachTV, and multiple social media live streams and leading podcast platforms.

Joining Eulitt for the taping will be Allison Lamont, MD, and Chief Medical Officer of Life Backup Plan, who highlights how the platform provides hospitals and surgeons with post-discharge monitoring to reduce readmissions, lower costs, and improve health outcomes Dr. Lamont also notes that Life Backup Plan design makes patient's personal records more portable, customizable and accessible: the platform synergistically empowers patients to build their own bridge across healthcare data silos! Faster access to the patient's healthcare history and data, she believes, will improve accuracy in diagnosis and management for a large population of users with measurable value in the healthcare system as a result.

The company’s vision resonates with the direction outlined in the recent Healthcare Innovation article, Trump Administration Commits to a New Patient-Centric Healthcare Ecosystem. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) announced that the administration convened major healthcare and technology firms, including Amazon, Anthropic, Apple, Google, and OpenAI, to begin building a next-generation digital health system. Eulitt remarked, “Life Backup Plan already does that. It lowers costs, improves patient outcomes and experiences, and eases the burden on families and the healthcare system.” Following the announcement, she contacted CMS, the White House, California DHCS, and other officials to emphasize that much of what they are seeking is already operational within Life Backup Plan.

“Life Backup Plan covers everything that happens before someone reaches the hospital or doctor, including emergencies, streamlines the healthcare interaction itself, and then supports everything that happens afterward,” said Eulitt. “That includes recovery, caregiving, and even end-of-life planning if necessary.”

The company’s relevance was also underscored in the Spring 2025 “Healthy Care, Healthy Costs” competition hosted by Parkview Health, Butler University, and Hylant, which addressed Indiana’s consistent ranking among the ten least healthy U.S. states. Just a few hours from the Business Today Show’s Chicago taping site, Parkview Health’s headquarters in Fort Wayne highlights the connection. Eulitt, a Fort Wayne native and Purdue graduate, noted that many of Life Backup Plan’s early marketing efforts were focused on Indiana to help tackle these challenges close to home.

Originally launched as a family safety and monitoring app for seniors, parents, women, and people who may find themselves alone, Life Backup Plan has expanded to meet the needs of employers, government agencies, public health insurers, hospitals, and surgeons. Stated Eulitt, “We’re not an EHR or care management system, we’re the infrastructure that surrounds it. We handle the moments before and after clinical care, the real-world support, monitoring, and coordination that reduces emergencies, improves outcomes, and lowers costs.”

The Business Today feature will be produced into a 4–5-minute story, complemented by social media vignettes, a “Business Edge” segment, and a custom demo. Life Backup Plan will also benefit from six months of podcast distribution across Apple, Spotify, Amazon, iHeartRadio, Pandora, and more, amplifying its reach.

About Life Backup Plan

Life Backup Plan is a category-defining Interoperable Lifecare Platform that closes gaps across the four pillars of healthcare: Monitoring, Metrics, Medicine, and Money, built on a foundation of support. The platform reduces preventable complications and deaths, supports domestic violence prevention, empowers vulnerable populations, and simplifies access to health and caregiving resources. Its mission is to provide peace of mind, lower costs, improve care, and bring real-time intelligence to people, providers, and the systems that support them.

