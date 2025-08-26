TWO SCALI RASMUSSEN ATTORNEYS NAMED AS “ONES TO WATCH” BY BEST LAWYERS

Jasmin Bhandari Jose Cabada Christian Scali

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Scali Rasmussen, PC announced today that Best Lawyers has recognized Jasmin Bhandari and Jose Cabada in the 2026 edition of Best Lawyers: Ones to Watchin America. The rigorous selection process of Best Lawyers “employs a sophisticated, conscientious, rational and transparent survey process designed to elicit meaningful and substantive evaluations of the quality of legal services.”“Recognition by Best Lawyers is based entirely on peer review,” states the publication. “Our process is designed to capture, as accurately as possible, the consensus opinion of leading lawyers about the professional abilities of their colleagues within the same geographical area and legal practice area.”“We are incredibly proud to see Jasmin and Jose receive this prestigious recognition,” says Managing Shareholder Christian Scali. “This honor speaks to their skill, dedication, and passion that define their work, which elevates both our firm and the wider legal field.”Jasmin Bhandari is a seasoned employment law attorney known for her sharp command of California employment law and ability to protect businesses from complex legal risks. Serving as outside general counsel to auto dealer groups, she guides clients through regulatory compliance and workforce management with a proactive approach that prevents costly disputes. When litigation arises, Jasmin is a tenacious advocate with extensive experience successfully defending employers in wage and hour class actions, PAGA cases, and FEHA cases alleging discrimination, harassment, and retaliation.Jose Cabada is a seasoned employment trial attorney who has represented employers in all facets of employment litigation, including claims involving sexual harassment, discrimination, retaliation and wrongful termination. He has vast experience in complex wage and hour class actions and representative actions brought under California’s Private Attorneys General Act (PAGA), where he has successfully defended employers across various industries. Cabada’s litigation practice includes representing employers in both state and federal courts, as well as in arbitrations and proceedings before the Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH) and the National Labor Relations Board’s Division of Labor Standards Enforcement (DLSE). Earlier this year, Cabada second-chaired a high-stakes disability discrimination jury trial in which his team secured a full defense verdict.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.