Amerilodge Group Hosts Successful Ribbon Cutting Ceremony of Holiday Inn Express & Suites Stevensville Benton Harbor

The event was celebrated with notable local leaders, including Congressman Tim Walberg, Michigan-05 (R) (Chairman of Education and Workforce Committee).

STEVENSVILLE, MI, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amerilodge Group, a leading hotel ownership and management company, celebrated the official grand opening of the new Holiday Inn Express & Suites Stevensville Benton Harbor on Monday, August 26, 2025. The event, held at the hotel's location at 5120 Red Arrow Highway, welcomed local dignitaries, business leaders, and community members to recognize a new chapter in the region’s hospitality and economic landscape.The opening marks a significant investment in the community, with the hotel creating more than 25 new jobs and providing a modern, high-quality lodging option for both leisure and business travelers. Amerilodge Group CEO Asad Malik spoke at the celebration, highlighting the positive economic ripple effect the hotel is expected to generate."We are incredibly proud to open our doors in Stevensville," said Asad Malik. "This hotel is more than just a place to stay; it’s a new hub for our community and a gateway for visitors to explore everything this incredible area has to offer. We look forward to welcoming guests who will support our local businesses, from the charming wineries to the beautiful beaches of Lake Michigan."A Smart and Modern Stay in a Prime LocationDesigned with the Holiday Inn Express brand’s "Formula Blue 2.0" concept, the 90-room hotel prioritizes smart design and functionality. The interior features warm, welcoming public spaces with local artwork, while guest rooms offer streamlined layouts with ample storage.Guests can enjoy a range of complimentary amenities, including:Daily hot breakfastHigh-speed Wi-Fi24-hour coffee and tea serviceA 24-hour fitness centerAn indoor heated poolThe hotel's prime location, just minutes from the scenic Lake Michigan shoreline, makes it an ideal base for exploring local attractions like Grand Mere State Park, the Silver Beach Carousel, and the historic St. Joseph North Pier Lighthouses. Its proximity to Benton Harbor also makes it a convenient option for business travelers.About Amerildoge GroupAmerilodge Group, a privately owned hospitality company, is a respected name in the Midwest's hotel industry. Founded in 2007 by CEO Asad Malik, the Bloomfield Hills, Michigan-based company specializes in the ownership, management, and operation of hotels. Its diverse portfolio includes properties under globally recognized brands like IHG, Marriott, and Hilton across Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, and Illinois. Amerilodge Group has been recognized multiple times as IHG's Developer of the Year, a testament to its commitment to providing high-quality lodging for both business and leisure travelers.

