MyHomeQuote joins forces with ActiveProspect to deliver unmatched quality and trust in Home Services lead generation

HUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MyHomeQuote , a leading platform connecting homeowners with top-rated home renovation professionals, is proud to announce its strategic partnership with ActiveProspect , the industry leader in consent-based marketing technology. This collaboration is set to raise the bar for transparency, quality, and trust in the home services lead generation space.Through ActiveProspect’s TrustedForm technology, MyHomeQuote now independently certifies every lead, giving home service providers complete confidence in the authenticity and compliance of their prospects. The partnership connects contractors and installers with a network of verified, pre-screened home renovation providers, streamlining the process of finding high-quality, conversion-ready customers.“Our mission at MyHomeQuote has always been to connect homeowners with the best professionals in the industry,” said Artem Berehovoy, CRO MyHomeQuote. “Partnering with ActiveProspect enhances our ability to deliver trusted, transparent, and fully compliant leads - a win for both homeowners and service providers.”Key benefits of the partnership:- Verified home renovation providers - all partners meet rigorous quality standards.- TrustedForm certified leads - independent certification provides documented proof of consent, helping bolster lead authenticity and compliance.- Exclusive focus on Home Services - tailored for installers, contractors, and buyers across windows, roofing, kitchens, baths, and more.No other marketplace offers this level of visibility and trust in home services lead generation. Whether you’re buying leads or seeking reliable third-party partners, MyHomeQuote and ActiveProspect are setting a new industry benchmark.About MyHomeQuoteMyHomeQuote is a marketing intelligence platform that leverages AI and Machine Learning to connect homeowners with top-rated contractors, ensuring the most efficient marketing performance. MyHomeQuote drives homeowner demand through Google, Facebook, TikTok, native ads, and organic sources for 11 home improvement services such as roofing, windows, HVAC, gutters, bathrooms, home security, home warranty and more. All collected homeowner interest is qualified through MyHomeQuote’s funnel system and delivered to our partners via API integration.About ActiveProspectActiveProspect is the leading provider of consent-based marketing technology, empowering companies to acquire customers efficiently while maintaining strict compliance with consumer protection laws.

