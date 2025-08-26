Tool King Expands Capacity with New 14" Slitting Line to Better Serve Medium-Thickness Narrow-Width Users

Tool King’s new slitting line

New investment increases capacity, enables faster turnaround, and supports a broader range of industries.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tool King, a trusted supplier of precision steel and metal products, today announced the addition of a new 14-inch slitting line designed to expand capacity and shorten delivery times for customers with medium-thickness, narrow-width material needs.

The new line allows Tool King to service a wider range of industries while increasing efficiency for existing clients. Customers benefit from faster turnaround and the ability to fulfill more of their requirements through a single supplier.

“This investment reflects our commitment to continuously improving service and supporting customers as their needs evolve,” said Peter Hestad, President of Tool King. “With expanded capacity and quicker delivery times, we’re better positioned than ever to meet demand for medium-thickness, narrow-width slit material.”

The addition of the new slitting line is not Tool King’s first, but it represents a strategic response to growing customer demand in this segment. By offering increased flexibility and scale, Tool King can continue to support both long-standing and new clients across a broad range of applications and industries.

About Tool King

Tool King is a leading supplier of carbon steel, stainless steel, and specialty alloys, serving manufacturers, OEMs, distributors, and fabricators across the U.S. With decades of industry experience and strong relationships with domestic and international mills, Tool King delivers precision-slit coils, custom orders, and surplus metals with a focus on quality, service, and reliability. The company’s wide-ranging capabilities—including toll slitting, coil processing, and packaging—enable customers to receive the right material, on time, every time.

