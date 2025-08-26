MUSICK PEELER’S CHET CRAMIN NAMED A “LEADING REAL ESTATE LAWYER” BY LAWDRAGON

Chet Cramin Steve Elie

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Musick, Peeler & Garrett LLP announced today that Partner Chet Cramin has been recognized in the “2025 Lawdragon 500 Leading Real Estate Lawyers” guide. The award honors top real estate attorneys around the world, utilizing Lawdragon’s rigorous research and vetting process.“This is the 2nd edition of this guide to advisors who specialize in a vast range of skills – development, finance, leasing, litigation, REIT structuring – on a range of property that can range from a tricky environmental site outside San Diego to a megadevelopment for an energy company in the Middle East to a troubled Manhattan skyscraper converting from commercial to residential,” states the publication. “From the development and careful handling of a sublime tropical paradise to the redevelopment of JFK International Airport, these are the lawyers you need to know.”“Receiving this recognition is a testament to Chet’s skill, professionalism and client-focused approach says firm Co-Managing Partner Steve Elie . “It reflects the impact of his work across some of the most complex real estate transactions in the country.”Chet Cramin leverages more than two decades of in-house experience, including with one of the nation’s largest publicly traded REITs to guide clients through complex real estate and business transactions. He has deep expertise in real estate development, including its acquisition, disposition, leasing, and property management. Cramin is skilled in structuring and negotiating the full range of agreements that drive successful projects and is known for his practical, business-focused approach. Cramin represents developers, owners, tenants and investors across retail, office, industrial and residential properties, bringing legal acumen and real-world insight to every deal.Cramin was recognized as a 2025 “Leading Dealmaker in America” by Lawdragon, and in 2024 was named a Commercial Real Estate “Visionary” by the Los Angeles Times.

