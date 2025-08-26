KAUFMAN LEGAL GROUP FOUNDER STEPHEN KAUFMAN RECOGNIZED IN 2026 'BEST LAWYER IN AMERICA'

Stephen J. Kaufman

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Boutique political and government law firm Kaufman Legal Group announced that Best Lawyers has recognized Principal Stephen Kaufman in the 2026 edition of Best Lawyers in America. The rigorous selection process of Best Lawyers “employs a sophisticated, conscientious, rational and transparent survey process designed to elicit meaningful and substantive evaluations of the quality of legal services.”“Recognition by Best Lawyers is based entirely on peer review,” states the publication. “Our process is designed to capture, as accurately as possible, the consensus opinion of leading lawyers about the professional abilities of their colleagues within the same geographical area and legal practice area.”Kaufman represents a diverse clientele, including elected officials, nonprofit organizations, PACs and corporations, focusing on campaign finance, election and government ethics. Kaufman’s recent work includes advising prominent political figures in major elections, defending clients in government investigations, and advocating for the qualification and adoption of state and local ballot measures.Earlier this year, Kaufman was named as a “Legal Visionary” by the Los Angeles Times.

