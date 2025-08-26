HILL FARRER PARTNER STACEY SULLIVAN NAMED A “LEADING REAL ESTATE LAWYER” BY LAWDRAGON

Hill Farrer & Burrill LLP Partner Stacey Sullivan Dean E. Dennis

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hill, Farrer & Burrill LLP announced today that Partner Stacey Sullivan has been recognized in the “2025 Lawdragon 500 Leading Real Estate Lawyers” guide. The award honors top real estate attorneys around the world, utilizing Lawdragon’s rigorous research and vetting process.“This is the 2nd edition of this guide to advisors who specialize in a vast range of skills – development, finance, leasing, litigation, REIT structuring – on a range of property that can range from a tricky environmental site outside San Diego to a megadevelopment for an energy company in the Middle East to a troubled Manhattan skyscraper converting from commercial to residential,” states the publication. “From the development and careful handling of a sublime tropical paradise to the redevelopment of JFK International Airport, these are the lawyers you need to know.”“Stacey’s recognition reflects the extraordinary value she brings to her clients and our firm,” says Managing Attorney Dean E. Dennis . “Her exceptional skill, unwavering dedication, and pursuit of excellence continue to inspire our firm and elevate the standards of the legal community.”Stacey Sullivan is recognized as a leading real estate attorney for her ability to navigate complex commercial real estate transactions with precision and creativity. A former CPA with deep expertise in real estate, corporate, and tax law, she is known for delivering pragmatic, business-focused solutions that help clients achieve their goals. Her practice centers on representing clients across the real estate spectrum, including property owners, investors, borrowers, lenders, and tenants—on a wide variety of transactions.Lawdragon named Stacey to its 2025 list of “Leading Dealmakers in America,” and the Los Angeles Business Journal named her a “Women of Influence: Attorneys” earlier this year.

