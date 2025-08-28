Asian Innovator NutriWorks Tackles Modern Beauty Industry With Holistic DIY Reflexology Patches

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the nation’s beauty industry responds to increased demand for sustainable, transparent, and long-lasting health solutions, Asian leader NutriWorks, known for its internationally-successful Patch-It® product line, is highlighting the importance of historical, natural solutions through the continued success of its RestoreGlow, BeautyRest, and CircuFlow reflexology patches.

“In the Asian beauty sphere, wellness solutions with ingredients rooted in nature have been a market staple for decades,” said NutriWorks Co-Founder Amy Wong. “Our patches are the culmination of Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) knowledge passed down for centuries, targeting internal health in everyday life in order to bring one’s external beauty to the surface. We are grateful for the opportunity to provide western communities with the same quality that put us on the map in Hong Kong and Europe.”

Originally launched in 2000, NutriWorks’ Rest, Flow, and Glow is a series of simple-to-use DIY patches that trigger reflexology zones across the feet to naturally support the body’s healing processes. A core part of TCM, reflexology has been relied upon for its ability to provide internal balance while improving common ailments like back pain, migraines, and muscle weakness through the natural release of healing endorphins according to Verywell Health. Made from carefully-sourced South Korean mandarin wood vinegar, tourmaline, and essential oils (BeautyRest) or menthol (CircuFlow), the patches use gentle stimulation and aromatherapy to improve blood circulation, energy levels, natural detoxification, rest quality, and even anxiety levels without introducing chemicals into the body.

As recently reported by MakeUp in New York, the United States beauty market is expected to soon reach $104.7 billion, with this year’s landscape being defined by “longevity, science-driven ingredients, sustainability, and a holistic approach to skin health—supported by viral product discoveries, ingredient transparency, and a consumer base eager for both results and responsible innovation.”

Wong added, “Our company was founded on the belief that consumers should feel good inside and out, a value we’ve brought to life through the creation of products utilizing trusted ingredients from the Earth. As we extend our reach across the U.S. sector, we will continue to put forward solutions created with health-conscious consumers in mind.”

Sold on Amazon.com, Walmart.com, and OneLavi.com, a 20-patch box of RestoreGlow costs $40.

For more information, visit https://www.nutriworks.com/

About NutriWorks

A decades-old health and beauty leader headquartered in Hong Kong and maker of the original, clinically proven Patch-It® product line, NutriWorks has brought its easy-to-apply series of reflexology simulating foot patches, “Rest, Flow and Glow,” to United States retailers.

Launched in 2000, NutriWorks has become a market leader in Asia in the creation of safe, natural, effective supplements and externally used product lines. The company owns Flexi-Patch and Patch-It®, gaining a strong market reputation internationally for quality and clinically proven efficacy since 2001. In 2012, NutriWorks added to its range of products Acti-Tape, a drug-free physiotherapy/sports tape.

Built on the founding philosophy ‘nutrition that works’, NutriWorks’ supplements are formulated with well-researched ingredients from sources that ensure safety, quality, and efficacy. A pioneer in prioritizing sustainable, natural ingredients, NutriWorks has also led the trend to transition from supplements to external health products.

