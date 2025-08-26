Ireland-Based Thermahood Tackles Home Improvement Accessibility with Budget-Friendly Cost-Cutting Solution on Amazon.com

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As newly-announced tariffs significantly raise prices on home renovation, Ireland-based Thermahood, renowned across Europe for its innovative hoods that seal up problematic cracks in recessed lighting, is forwarding its mission to provide U.S. consumers with cost-effective home improvement solutions with continued success on Amazon.com.

“It’s no secret that costs across the board are increasing at staggering rates. From energy like heat and air conditioning to construction supplies, homeowners are facing bank-breaking fees in their efforts to improve their homes’ safety and comfort,” said Thermahood Founder and Director Vincent Boden. “Our team has successfully crafted an option that targets immediate problems in the home, including mold and air leakage, all through a consumer-friendly installation process that costs less than $10 per hood.”

Derived from Boden’s years of construction expertise including insulation and drywall, Thermahood takes aim at an often-ignored, seemingly harmless fixture in the home: recessed lighting. Despite their popularity with homeowners, these lights can create vulnerabilities including weakened insulation (in some cases up to 30%), timber rot, condensation (a trigger for mold), and expensive energy waste through air escaping the home through cracks.

According to Investopedia, retail building material purchased by homeowners for renovation has increased 6.2% compared to last July, with fewer homeowners beginning improvements due to rising interest rates. However, DIY projects have maintained their popularity as found by Statista.

Boden added, “Improving your home doesn’t always require expensive contractors or materials, and we are proving that with our product’s continued success across the U.S. and beyond. We are grateful for the consumer base we have built, and we will continue to expand our reach across the home improvement industry.”

Thermahood is available on Amazon.com and Walmart.com, with a 10 pack costing $99.99.

For more information, visit: https://www.thermahood.com/

About Thermahood and Founder/Director Vincent Boden:

Founded by Vincent Boden in 2013 and headquartered in Co. Down, Ireland near world-renowned Royal County Down Golf Course, Thermahood was launched after more than two decades of mechanical engineering acumen and owning/running a drywall business that often found solutions to common insulation issues. A specialist supplier and installer of partitions, ceilings, insulation and dry-wall (sheetrock) systems, Boden Drylining undertook substantial projects for a range of developers, main contractors, retail, commercial and self-build clients. For more than a decade, Thermahood has provided customers with a simple solution to energy waste while working towards a more comfortable, safer future. An additional bonus, Thermahood also creates an effective moisture barrier, reducing the risk of condensation and problems like mold, timber rot, and roof damage. Thermahood also improves home air quality by reducing air flow, and acts as a sound and dust barrier, keeping rooms free of insects and unwelcome pests. A 10-pack costs $99.99.

