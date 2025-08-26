Charles R. 'Rusty' Webb Named 2025 Nominee to Attorney and Practice Magazine’s 'Top 10 Personal Injury Law Attorney'

CHARLESTON, WV, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Charles R. “Rusty” Webb, founder of The Webb Law Centre, PLLC, has been nominated to Attorney and Practice Magazine’s 2025 “Top 10 Personal Injury Law Attorney — Raising the Bar” directory for West Virginia, recognizing attorneys who demonstrate exceptional skill, leadership, and professionalism in personal injury law.

“I’m honored by this nomination,” said Rusty Webb. “Our mission is simple: stand up for injured West Virginians and deliver results with integrity and compassion. This recognition reflects the hard work of our entire team.”

According to Attorney and Practice Magazine, nominees are evaluated on a range of factors, including years of experience in personal injury law, advanced credentials, awards and recognitions, online reputation, leadership in professional associations, publications, and speaking engagements.

About Attorney and Practice Magazine

Attorney and Practice Magazine is a digital publication featuring a quarterly online magazine and monthly blog focused on law firm management, attorney well-being, work–home balance, and evolving legal technology. The publication welcomes practitioner insights, including perspectives on responsible AI integration in legal processes, client communication, and firm management.

About The Webb Law Centre, PLLC

Founded in 2006 by Charles R. “Rusty” Webb, The Webb Law Centre, PLLC is a Charleston-based law firm representing clients across West Virginia in personal injury, consumer protection, environmental contamination, class actions, and mass torts. The firm handles personal injury cases on a contingency fee basis.

Phone: (304) 344-WEBB (9322)

Website: www.RustyWebb.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.