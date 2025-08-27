[Latest] Mycoprotein Market Expansion Worldwide 2025-2032 | Meat Alternatives Reshaping Food Future

Mycoprotein Market Size

Global Mycoprotein Market Expands as U.S. and Japan Accelerate Plant-Based Protein Adoption

The mycoprotein market hit $926.58M in 2023 and is set to exceed $3192.62M by 2030 in the USA & Japan, growing at 16.95% CAGR” — DataM Intelligence 4Market Research LLP

SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA, NY, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Market Size and ForecastThe global mycoprotein market , valued at US$ 926.58 Million in 2023, is projected to surpass US$ 3192.62 Million in 2031 growing at a CAGR of 16.95%, according to DataM Intelligence. The surge is driven by rising consumer demand for sustainable, protein-rich alternatives in the United States and Japan, supported by evolving food policies and major product innovations.Get a Sample PDF Of This Report (Get Higher Priority for Corporate Email ID):- https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/mycoprotein-market Industry News• In June 2025, Quorn Foods expanded its mycoprotein portfolio in the U.S. with the launch of Quorn Chicken-Style Fillets targeted at retail and foodservice, strengthening its competitive stance against soy and pea-based proteins.• July 2025 saw ENOUGH (UK-based mycoprotein supplier) announce new supply partnerships in North America to scale its ABUNDAmycoprotein, addressing surging demand from plant-based brands in the U.S.Market Insights: Japan & USAThe U.S. market leads in North America, contributing over 35% of global mycoprotein revenues in 2024, fueled by consumer awareness of health benefits such as cholesterol management and weight control. Japan is emerging as Asia-Pacific’s fastest-growing market, backed by government initiatives promoting sustainable proteins to reduce carbon emissions in line with its Green Growth Strategy 2050.Recent M&A Activity• In May 2025, Marlow Foods (parent company of Quorn) announced a strategic collaboration with Kerry Group to expand co-manufacturing and accelerate global distribution of mycoprotein-based foods.• In April 2025, ENOUGH secured an additional funding round led by Cargill Ventures, reinforcing ties with U.S. distributors and enabling facility expansion in Chicago.Key PlayersMarlow Foods Ltd3F Bio LtdMycoTechnology, Inc.Tyson VenturesTemasek HoldingsGeneral MillsGarden Protein International Inc.Beyond Meat Inc.Quorn FoodsMGP Ingredients IncBuy Now & Unlock 360° Market Intelligence:- https://www.datamintelligence.com/buy-now-page?report=mycoprotein-market Government Policy Impact• USA: The USDA in July 2025 included mycoprotein under its “Climate-Smart Commodities” initiative, offering grants for companies using fermentation-based proteins, incentivizing adoption in retail and school meal programs.• Japan: The Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry, and Fisheries (MAFF) announced in June 2025 new subsidies for companies importing or producing alternative proteins, including mycoprotein, aligning with Japan’s Food Tech Roadmap to reduce meat dependency.New Product & Service Launches• Quorn U.S. (June 2025): Rolled out new frozen snacks line, “Quorn Protein Bites,” catering to Gen Z consumers seeking convenient plant-based snacking.• Nippon Ham (Japan, July 2025): Introduced its first mycoprotein-infused ready meal targeting flexitarians, signaling wider domestic adoption.DataM Intelligence Perspective“Strategic collaborations and government-backed incentives are setting the stage for accelerated growth in the mycoprotein market,” said DataM Intelligence analysts. “The U.S. and Japan will remain pivotal in shaping global consumption trends, with multinational players like Quorn and ENOUGH capitalizing on policy momentum and shifting consumer preferences.”About DataM IntelligenceDataM Intelligence 4Market Research LLP is a global business intelligence and consulting firm providing actionable insights to support decision-making across industries including food & beverages, healthcare, chemicals, and technology.Latest Related Reports By DataM Intelligence

