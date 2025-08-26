Zoë Zellers Recognized by Influential Women 2025

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Influential Women proudly honors Zoë Zellers in its 2025 recognition, celebrating her as a trailblazing content strategist, digital storyteller, and journalist whose visionary work spans architecture, design, fashion, and sustainability. With a keen editorial eye and a passion for discovering emerging voices, Zoë merges storytelling with strategy, producing content that engages, informs, and inspires across diverse platforms. Her work demonstrates a rare ability to translate complex ideas into compelling narratives, ensuring that every piece she develops resonates with audiences while supporting organizational objectives.Since January 2020, Zoë has served as Associate, Firmwide Digital Editor at Gensler, the largest design firm in the world. In this role, she is a digital storytelling leader, video producer, and content curator, developing cross-channel narratives that highlight the firm’s commitment to innovation, sustainability, equity, and community engagement. Her rapid ascent within Gensler—being appointed Associate within two years of joining—reflects Zoë’s recognized leadership and impact. In 2023, she was selected for the firm’s prestigious NE Emerge Leadership program, further affirming her role as an emerging leader within the organization.At Gensler, Zoë manages editorial development and curates thought leadership, research, videos, media coverage, and project spotlights across gensler.com. She contributes to major firm initiatives, including the annual Design Forecast and Climate Action reports, and plays a key role in redesigning and optimizing the user experience of critical pages such as the homepage and Careers section, driving measurable business outcomes. Collaborating closely with a team of editors and designers, she produces a weekly newsletter for clients and community members, ensuring timely, engaging, and relevant content.Zoë is a trailblazer in video production, leading teams of internal and external resources to create dynamic visual storytelling. She co-founded Gensler’s Video Task Force, connecting video professionals across offices worldwide and establishing a collaborative network that strengthens the firm’s multimedia output. Her data-driven approach extends to developing the firm’s SEO strategy, sharing insights, and measuring performance against key metrics. By producing monthly reports for stakeholders, she celebrates successes and identifies opportunities for growth, ensuring that content initiatives consistently deliver impact.Zoë brought in-depth newsroom experience to her work at Gensler, allowing her to pitch and craft timely news stories with cultural and professional relevance. In the face of Covid-19, she helped build a landing page hosting more than 80 Covid-related articles within the first months of the pandemic, generating significant top-tier media inquiries and republishing opportunities. Her editorial expertise ensures that the firm’s content is both impactful and culturally resonant.Before joining Gensler, Zoë was a contributor to VOGUE and a published, award-winning writer. A proud native New Yorker, she earned a BA in Journalism from New York University and began her career honing her skills in storytelling, style, and cultural insight. Her career reflects more than 15 years of experience spanning journalism, fashion, and design, equipping her with a unique perspective as a creative and strategic leader.Deeply committed to equity, inclusion, and environmental responsibility, Zoë advocates for initiatives that expand access to the arts and design professions. She founded the Young Architects Advocacy Group to empower a new generation of diverse designers and established a scholarship program to support underrepresented youth pursuing careers in architecture and design. She serves on the Architectural League of New York’s Benefactor Committee and was selected as a juror for the AIA New York-ENYA ARE Scholarship Award.Zoë draws inspiration from powerful women in leadership and has a long-standing commitment to elevating women’s voices across industries. Having attended an all-girls high school, she has cultivated a deep respect for women who challenge norms, pursue goals with intention, and lead with integrity.An avid reader and lifelong learner, Zoë is continually evolving her craft and expanding her contributions to the creative world. Her dedication and impact have been recognized through honors such as the Gensler Associate of the Year Award, reflecting her commitment to creativity, leadership, and advancing the design profession.Through her work, Zoë Zellers exemplifies the intersection of creativity, strategy, and purpose. She leverages her multidisciplinary expertise to produce content that not only communicates ideas but inspires action and fosters meaningful connections. Whether through video storytelling, editorial curation, or thought leadership initiatives, Zoë’s career demonstrates a commitment to shaping narratives that reflect innovation, authenticity, and cultural relevance. She continues to empower the next generation of designers, advocate for equitable access to creative fields, and elevate voices that drive meaningful change in architecture, design, and beyond.Learn More about Zoë Zellers:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/profile/zoe-zellers Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.