Mushroom Market Increasing Demand and Dynamic Growth with Forecast by 2027

mushroom market

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mushroom market size was pegged at $33.55 billion in 2019, and is projected to generate $53.34 billion in 2027, registering with a CAGR of 9.3% from 2021 to 2027.Rise in commercial consumption of mushrooms in restaurants, cafeterias, and hotels and shift in consumer preference toward vegan food drive the growth of the global mushroom market. However, short shelf life and requirement of high operational costs and intensive labor hinder the market growth. On the contrary, rise in demand for meat substitutes is expected to open new opportunities for the market players in the future.Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5491 Demand for mushrooms is expected to increase, owing to improvements in food preferences and rise in knowledge of balanced diets among consumers. In addition, mushrooms contain less fat and cholesterol and are rich in nutrients such as vitamins and minerals. Hence, such benefits of mushrooms are anticipated to propel the market growth during the forecast period.Mushrooms are considered to be good for health as they contain negligible sodium and gluten content. Low fat and cholesterol content is expected to result in increased consumer acceptance of mushrooms. They are grouped under vegetables and contain various nutrients such as potassium, vitamins, and selenium. The most popular of mushroom is Agaricusbisporus, which is considered safe for most people to eat as they are grown in a controlled and sterilized environment.Buy This Research Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/mushroom-market/purchase-options The mushroom market is segmented on the basis of type, form, end use, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of type, the market is categorized into button, shiitake, oyster, and others. By form, it is bifurcated into fresh and processed. Depending on end use, it is divided into residential, commercial, and industrial. On the basis of distribution channel, it is divided into hypermarkets & supermarkets, convenience stores, specialty stores, and online sales channel. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.By region, the market across North America held the largest share in 2019, accounting for more than one-third of the market, as the North American industry focuses on creative and advanced technologies to boost the production of mushrooms. However, the global mushroom market across Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 11.8% from 2021 to 2027. This is owing to advancements in technology, increase R&D investments, and rise in demand for mushrooms because of their high nutritional properties.For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5491 Rise in disposable incomes in urban areas and people living in metro cities in developing are key contributors in the food sector. Firms in the food sector are also taking advantage of increasing trends in food ready-to-eat consumption, processed foods, and advanced packaging. As a result, the global market for mushrooms is growing significantly across the globe.Rapid development of the catering sector stimulates growth of mushrooms in the respective market. Catering channels are one of the key channels for marketing of mushrooms, where staff works continuously to ensure food safety standards to increase awareness of safety of raw materials and to protect environment.Major market players in mushroom industry The Mushroom CompanySA MushroomsMonaghan MushroomsNABIAWhite Prince MushroomsBasciani FoodsTo-Jo MushroomsValley MushroomsMush-boom Costa Pty. LtdAnn Miller's Specialty MushroomsTrending Reports:Reishi Mushroom Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reishi-mushroom-market-A10352 Frozen Mushrooms Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/frozen-mushrooms-market-A49997 Chaga Mushroom Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/chaga-mushroom-market-A47231

