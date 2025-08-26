Register today for Iowa’s science professional development opportunity

Iowa science educators are invited to join colleagues from across the state for one of three Science Education Professional Learning Events this fall.

The Iowa Department of Education is offering three regional opportunities for teachers to engage in real classroom experiences and three-dimensional learning through sensemaking of local phenomena. This year’s theme is “Learning in Context: Connecting Classrooms to Local Places and Lived Experiences.”

Teachers, administrators, coaches, higher education methods instructors, pre-service teachers and others interested in enhancing the experiences for students in science courses are highly encouraged to register for one of the three opportunities, which will also incorporate Iowa’s updated science standards.

“The Science Education Professional Learning Events serve as the start of our implementation of the recent science standards adoption,” said Christopher Like, science education consultant for the Department. “We are looking forward to connecting with the outstanding science educators from across Iowa to share best practices and new resources on the updated science standards and provide opportunities for collaboration and learning.”

The Science Education Professional Learning Events are full-day events, running from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. There is no cost to attend, and lunch will be provided for attendees. The upcoming Science Education Professional Learning Events will be held at the following dates and locations:

Sept. 19, Omaha

Omaha Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium

Aquarium Conference Center, 3701 South 10th Street

Oct. 9, Dubuque

University of Dubuque, 2000 University Avenue

Oct. 15, Altoona

Adventureland, 305 34th Ave NW

The Iowa Department of Education partners with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, the Iowa Science Teachers Section of the Iowa Academy of Science and other host institutions to provide the Science Education Professional Learning Events.

Iowa educators can now register for one of the three professional opportunities. Each school district should plan to send at least one representative to this learning event. Since space is limited, early registration is strongly recommended.

Questions regarding the upcoming Science Education Professional Learning Events can be directed to Christopher Like at chris.like@iowa.gov.