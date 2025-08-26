WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Growing at 32.5% CAGR | ServiceNow Store Apps Market Reach USD 94.9 Billion by 2031 Globally." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain a thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.The global servicenow store apps market was valued at $5.9 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $94.9 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 32.5% from 2022 to 2031.Request Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF – 235 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A53589 Driving FactorsIncreased adoption of cloud computing & new age technologies and the rise in digitalization drive the growth of the global ServiceNow store apps market. On the other hand, expensive licensing cost restrains the market growth to some extent. However, the surge in investment in ServiceNow stores is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the expansion of the market during the forecast period.Market SegmentationThe ServiceNow store apps market is segmented on the basis of type, enterprise size and region. Based on type, it is segregated into cloud based and web based. Based on enterprise size, it is bifurcated into large enterprises and SMEs. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.Key PlayersThe ServiceNow store apps industry is dominated by key players such as Dynatrace LLC, Talkdesk, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, xMatters, Inc., Teamviewer, International Business Machines Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Okta, Inc., PagerDuty, Sailpoint Technologies Inc. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the ServiceNow store apps industry.If you have any questions, Please feel free to contact our analyst at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/A53589 By region, Asia-Pacific garnered the major share in 2021, generating nearly two-fifths of the global ServiceNow store apps market revenue, and is projected to rule the roost by 2031. The same region would also portray the fastest CAGR of 35.5% throughout the forecast period. This is owing to the growing adoption of ServiceNow store apps by businesses to build and develop enterprise service catalogs and evolve the IT service model.By type, the cloud-based segment held the major share in 2021, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global ServiceNow store apps market revenue and is projected to lead the trail by 2031. This is due to the platform's single data model and common services which enable developers in IT and other enterprise departments to build, test, and deploy applications in an integrated development environment. The web-based segment, on the other hand, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 34.8% during the forecast period.By enterprises size, the large enterprises segment contributed to the highest share in 2021, holding more than two-thirds of the global ServiceNow store apps market revenue. This is because this segment possesses greater market shares, technical know-how, and successful business plans. The SMEs segment, however, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 34.8% from 2022 to 2031.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report (235 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/servicenow-store-apps-market/purchase-options COVID-19 Scenario● Governments worldwide implemented lockdowns to curb the spread of the virus. This led businesses and organizations to adopt ServiceNow store apps to assist clients in identifying vulnerabilities during this crisis.● Additionally, the increased use of AI and ML requires a platform capable of efficiently running complex algorithms, further driving the demand for ServiceNow store apps.Thanks for reading this article, you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.Other Trending Reports:About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a market research and business-consulting firm of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR offers market research reports, business solutions, consulting services, and insights on markets across 11 industry verticals. Adopting extensive research methodologies, AMR is instrumental in helping its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their market domains. We are equipped with skilled analysts and experts and have a wide experience of working with many Fortune 500 companies and small & medium enterprises.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies. This helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirm utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Every data company in the domain is concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.Contact:David Correa1209 Orange Street,Corporation Trust Center,Wilmington, New Castle,Delaware 19801 USA.Int'l: +1-503-894-6022Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285UK: +44-845-528-1300 | India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.