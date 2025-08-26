B Futurist Partners with Korean Skincare Brand Pyunkang Yul as Global Distributor

B Futurist has been appointed official distributor for Pyunkang Yul, the Korean skincare brand developed by the Pyunkang Korean Medicine Hospital.

Pyunkang Yul was developed by a hospital with decades of experience treating sensitive and problematic skin. That history gives it a kind of clinical credibility that customers instantly feel.” — Davide, CEO of B Futurist

ROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, August 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- B Futurist, a global brand partner based in The Netherlands, has been appointed official distributor for Pyunkang Yul, the Korean skincare brand developed by the Pyunkang Korean Medicine Hospital. Known for its deep roots in traditional Eastern medicine, the brand takes a therapeutic approach to skincare that’s rare in today’s market.

“Pyunkang Yul is a brand with heritage,” said Davide Dai, CEO of B Futurist. “It was developed by a hospital with decades of experience treating sensitive and problematic skin. That history gives it a kind of clinical credibility that customers instantly feel.”

Rooted in the values cultivated over a 50-year journey, Pyunkang Yul was created by doctors at the Pyunkang Oriental Medicine Clinic, specializing in atopic skin disorders. The brand quickly gained a cult following among users looking for non-irritating formulas that prioritize skin balance over quick fixes. Rather than chasing trends, Pyunkang Yul built a reputation through loyal communities online where users consistently describe the products as “underrated,” “calming,” and “surprisingly effective.”

“It’s one of the few brands where people keep coming back to the same products,” said Catherine Wu, Brand Development Representative at B Futurist. “Whether it’s the Essence Toner or the Nutrition Cream, customers say they see visible results and they trust it because the brand isn’t trying to do too much.”

Among the brand’s most popular lines are the Basic Line featuring the bestselling Essence Toner, Nutrition Cream, and Moisture Ampoule, as well as the Black Tea and Calming ranges, which focus on anti-aging and sensitive skin concerns. The formulas are minimal but not simplistic, often featuring medicinal herbs and moisture-retaining ingredients used in traditional Korean treatments.

This partnership follows B Futurist’s continued shift toward distribution-first partnerships, with a strong focus on Korean skincare brands. As with iUNIK and others in its portfolio, the company works closely with brand partners to tailor market strategies, ensure full compliance, and support sustainable international growth.

“We believe Korean brands are redefining what global skincare looks like,” Davide added. “Their innovation isn’t just technical, it’s cultural. And Pyunkang Yul represents that quiet confidence that’s winning over long-term customers worldwide.”

As official distributor, B Futurist will offer Pyunkang Yul’s full core range along with brand-aligned pricing, regulatory support, and tailored onboarding. Retailers interested in stocking Pyunkang Yul can contact B Futurist directly for pricing, availability, and onboarding support. For more information about the industry, retailers may download B Futurist's Korean Cosmetics Industry Report.

