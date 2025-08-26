Kateryna Odarchenko Releases The Game of Campaigns — A Practical Guide to Winning Elections and Political Consulting

WA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- International political strategist, campaign consultant, and partner of SIC Group USA as well as president of the Institute for Democracy and Development “PolitA”, Kateryna Odarchenko announces the global release of her new book, The Game of Campaigns Now available on Amazon in both paperback and Kindle editions, the book provides a step-by-step guide for political consulting, election campaign organization, lobbying strategies, and strategic communications for candidates, political parties, and government affairs professionals.Drawing on more than 15 years of international experience in the U.S., Europe, Israel, and the post-Soviet region, Odarchenko shares proven tools for campaign management, political branding, lobbying services, crisis communication, and GR strategies — supported by case studies from dozens of successful elections and advocacy campaigns.Who should read this book?- Candidates preparing for elections and seeking practical strategies for campaign success- Political consultants, campaign managers, and GR professionals- PR experts and communication strategists working in politics and public affairs- Civic activists, journalists, and students of political science interested in political technologyKey highlights of The Game of Campaigns:- Tools for campaign planning, lobbying, and election management- Strategies for political branding, strategic communications, and message development- Insights into voter behavior, media relations, lobbying, and digital campaigning- Real-world case studies from U.S., European, and international elections- Best practices in political consulting, lobbying, and government relations“Modern campaigns are not just about winning elections — they are about shaping democratic societies,” said Kateryna Odarchenko. “With this book, I aim to equip candidates, strategists, and political consultants with tools to run effective, ethical, and people-focused campaigns.”The book launch is supported by an educational YouTube series on campaign management and lobbying, and will be followed by live lectures and interactive workshops, providing readers with deeper access to Odarchenko’s expertise in political consulting, election organization, and GR services.About the AuthorKateryna Odarchenko is an international political strategist, election consultant, and lecturer with more than 15 years of experience in political campaign management, political PR, lobbying, and democratic development projects.She is a Partner at SIC Group USA LLC, a firm specializing in political consulting, reputation management, lobbying, and election campaign organization, and Founder of the Institute for Democracy and Development “PolitA.”Her expertise has been featured in The Washington Post, ABC News, Fox, USA Today, Yahoo News, MarketWatch, and other outlets, reaching audiences of over 150 million. She has successfully managed:- 30+ winning election campaigns- 50+ crisis-management and lobbying projects- 100+ reputation-building and political consulting initiatives across the U.S., Europe, Central Asia, and IsraelKateryna is also the organizer of the International Government Relations Forum and the International Campaign Management Forum, uniting political consultants, lobbyists, and GR professionals from more than 12 countries annually since 2013.With over 50,000 social media followers, Kateryna continues to share insights on political communication, election consulting, lobbying, and campaign management, inspiring professionals and students worldwide.The Game of Campaigns is available worldwide in paperback and Kindle editions on Amazon.Media Contact:SIC Group USA LLCEmail: info@sic-group.usWebsite: https://sic-group.us/

