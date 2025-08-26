WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, " Cyber Security in Energy Market Reach USD 21.8 Billion by 2031 Growing at 11.3% CAGR Globally." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain a thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.The global cyber security in energy market was valued at $8.6 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach $21.8 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 11.3% from 2023 to 2031.Request Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF – 330 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A53491 Driving FactorsThe rise in need and requirement to keep information, data, and devices secure in the energy sector and surge in risks of cyber-attacks on energy industry for execution of mass operations drive the growth of the global cyber security in energy market. However, high acquisition costs and complexities of cyber security restrict the market growth. Moreover, technological advancements in cyber security in energy, such as inclusion of artificial intelligence (AI) and automations and the rise in adoption of digital practices for various operations in energy sector present new opportunities in the coming years.Market SegmentationThe cyber security in energy market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment model, enterprise size, end user, and region. Depending on component, the market is bifurcated into solution and service. By deployment model, the market is fragmented into cloud and on-premises. By enterprise size, it is segregated into large enterprises and SMEs. As per end user, it is classified into industrial, commercial, and residential. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.Key PlayersThe key players profiled in the cyber security in energy market analysis are Accenture, IBM Corporation, General Electric, Vestas, Mitsubishi Power, Hitachi Energy Ltd, Nordex, Ansaldo Energia, Baker Hughes, and Elliot Ebara. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in cyber security in energy market.If you have any questions, Please feel free to contact our analyst at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/A53491 Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the global cyber security in energy market. The major factors that contributes toward the growth of cybersecurity in North America are increase in usage of mobile & web in energy sector. In addition, increase in dependency on internet and digital platforms is another major factor fueling the market growth in this region. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 15.1% from 2022 to 2031, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. The major factor contributing toward the adoption of cybersecurity solutions in Asia-Pacific is increase in usage of mobile data for various applications such as mobile banking and social media.Based on component, the solution segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global cyber security in energy market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Increase in need for vulnerability assessment, penetration testing, and ensuring compliance with the leading federal, defense, and industry security standards is the major reason for the adoption of cyber security solutions. However, the service segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 13.6% from 2022 to 2031. The cyber security services help organizations in threat detection and risk management, which drives the market growth for cyber security services.Based on deployment mode, the on-premise segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global cyber security in energy market. Increase in need to secure critical data from cyberattacks and monitor the influx of data within the organization is fueling the market growth for on-premises-based security solutions. However, the cloud segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 14.5% from 2022 to 2031, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Increase in usage of mobile devices and surge in demand for scalable, agile solutions drive the demand for cloud-based cybersecurity solutions.Based on end user, the industrial segment accounted for the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly half of the global cyber security in energy market. The need to implement cost-effective cybersecurity solutions drives the adoption of cybersecurity in the industrial sector. However, the residential segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 14.2% from 2022 to 2031. The need to provide network security for residential homes and home offices, the adoption of cyber security in the residential sector is increasing.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report (330 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/cyber-security-in-energy-market/purchase-options COVID-19 Scenario● The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the global cyber security in energy market. This is attributed to the fact that with the emergence of COVID-19, the use of cyber security had enabled energy sector to address security issues and facilitate secured information access while remote working.● In addition, the risk of cyberattacks had increased at a considerable rate in various organizations during the pandemic. This was owing to rise in internet traffic, which propeled the need for cybersecurity solutions in energy market. Thus, the pandemic had a positive impact on cyber security in energy market.Thanks for reading this article, you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. 