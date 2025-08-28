New Book on Family-Owned Businesses in the Middle East Set for Release

DUBAI, UAE, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, August 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new book is soon to be published that looks closely at how family-owned businesses in the Middle East work and how they can prepare for the future. Written by Alexander Campbell and Dr. John Mathew, the book brings together many years of direct experience working with family firms in the region. It explains in simple and practical ways how companies can manage people, strengthen governance, and develop leaders while respecting family traditions.𝐖𝐡𝐲 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐁𝐨𝐨𝐤 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐬Family-owned firms are at the heart of the Middle East economy. They have grown across generations, created opportunities, and played a central role in national development. But today, these firms are facing new challenges. Nationalisation policies, generational transitions, and the fast rise of artificial intelligence are changing the way businesses need to operate.The book shows that for family firms to remain strong, they must invest in how they manage their people, how they define family and corporate roles, and how they prepare the next generation for leadership. Without these steps, many will struggle to stay competitive in a rapidly changing world.𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐁𝐨𝐨𝐤The book is structured as a practical guide. Some of its main themes include:• 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐏𝐞𝐨𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐓𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐭: Why people are the real advantage in business, and how to hire, develop, and keep the right talent.• 𝐅𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐆𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞: How to set clear structures, define roles, and make decisions fairly between family and non-family members.• 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐢𝐧 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: How new leaders can balance respect for tradition with the need to innovate and embrace technology.The authors also cover important areas such as succession planning, nationalisation policies, compensation systems, and performance management. Each subject is explained with regional examples and tools that can be applied directly to real family firms.𝐖𝐡𝐨 𝐖𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐁𝐨𝐨𝐤The book is mainly written for owners and leaders of family firms across the GCC and the wider Middle East. It is also useful for senior managers, advisors, and HR professionals working with these businesses. Policymakers, consultants, and universities may also find the book relevant, as it provides a clear picture of how family firms can succeed in both local and global markets.𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐬𝐀𝐥𝐞𝐱𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫 𝐂𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐛𝐞𝐥𝐥 has served as a senior HR leader across Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. He was the first Group Director of HR at Al-Futtaim in Dubai and has since worked with several other large family-owned firms in the region. His career has focused on building modern HR systems while keeping family values intact.𝐃𝐫. 𝐉𝐨𝐡𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐰 has more than 17 years of experience in HR roles across different family-owned businesses, primarily in the Gulf. He currently leads People and Culture at Ebrahim K. Kanoo in Bahrain. His background combines academic research with hands-on leadership in talent management, succession planning, and HR technology.Together, the authors bring both regional knowledge and international expertise. Their combined goal is to provide a guide that is practical, respectful of tradition, and useful for leaders working in real business conditions.𝐄𝐧𝐝𝐨𝐫𝐬𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭The book has already received praise from global HR leaders. Dave Ulrich, Marc Effron, Doris Sims, and Reg Athwal are among those who have endorsed the work, noting its balance of global best practice with a deep understanding of Middle Eastern culture. These voices highlight how the book connects modern HR with the realities of family enterprises in the region.𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐬 𝐈𝐭 𝐃𝐢𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐭This book stands out because it focuses only on Middle Eastern family-owned firms. It does not remain in theory but instead offers lived examples, models, and tools that leaders can use immediately. It also makes a strong case that family businesses can succeed only if they adapt modern management practices while still holding on to their unique cultural strengths.𝐋𝐨𝐨𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐀𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐝The book is planned for release soon. It will be introduced across regional book fairs, HR summits, universities, and family business forums. Interviews with the authors and launch events are also being prepared to encourage open discussion on how family firms can secure their future.

