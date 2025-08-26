14 Ways AI is Reinventing Retail: How ETP’s Unified Commerce Platform Powers Profitable, Secure, and Seamless Growth

Chairman & CEO, ETP Group

ETP’s AI use cases empower Philippine retailers with smarter personalization, fraud prevention, and seamless Unified Commerce for profitable, secure growth.

METRO MANILA, NCR, PHILIPPINES, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Retail is undergoing a seismic shift. Customers today expect instant gratification, personalized interactions, and seamless shopping journeys across channels. At the same time, retailers face mounting pressures: shrinking margins, rising fraud risks, and increasing complexity in operations. For leaders steering the retail industry, the mandate is clear—deliver growth while protecting profitability and trust.Artificial Intelligence has quickly moved from a boardroom buzzword to a strategic necessity. A McKinsey report reveals that more than half of retail executives now identify AI as critical to maintaining competitive advantage.As Naresh Ahuja, Chairman and CEO of ETP Group, explains: "Retail has demonstrated remarkable resilience in the face of global disruption. From the sweeping impact of the pandemic to the ongoing geopolitical uncertainties, the retail industry has not just survived—it has evolved. Now, more than ever, retailers must double down on customer experience to stay competitive. Unified Commerce platforms consolidate data, systems, and customer journeys onto a single platform, eliminating silos between channels and enabling real-time personalization, inventory visibility, and faster fulfilment. At ETP Group, we are continuously pushing the boundaries of innovation, and AI is at the forefront of this transformation to help leading retail brands enhance customer experiences and drive operational excellence. AI is no longer the future of redefining retail experiences—it’s the present, and we are embedding intelligent AI use cases directly into our platforms to solve real-world challenges. Whether it's detecting high-risk orders, recommending products based on buying behaviour, or delivering smart customer support, our goal is simple: to empower retailers with technology that drives growth and efficiency. This also showcases our commitment to democratizing innovation. With cloud-native, AI-powered platforms like ETP Unify and Ordazzle, and the hybrid omni-channel retail suite ETP V5, we’re making future-ready retail technology accessible to businesses of all sizes—from single-store retailers to global brands."This focus is reflected in ETP’s introduction of 14 AI-driven use cases within its Unified Commerce ecosystem that address key functions across order management, customer engagement, fraud prevention, promotions, and supply chain. Together, they create a comprehensive layer of intelligence that makes Unified Commerce smarter, faster, and more customer-centric. These innovations don’t just promise efficiency—they deliver tangible outcomes: higher sales, reduced fraud, faster fulfilment, and smarter decision-making across the enterprise. Each use case has been designed to solve specific pain points in retail, whether it is improving customer engagement, streamlining operations, boosting marketing effectiveness, or protecting margins.One of the most impactful areas is personalization. AI-driven product recommendations based on past purchases, preferences, or the items already in a customer’s cart make the shopping experience relevant and timely. Instead of offering the same promotions to everyone, retailers can now recommend a tie to go with a shirt, or accessories to complement a new phone. Store associates benefit too, with AI-powered clienteling tools that turn them into trusted advisors. They are equipped with insights into customer histories and preferences, enabling them to deliver consistent, thoughtful service. Large language model–driven conversation starters help staff confidently engage with customers, making in-store interactions more natural and effective. Together, these capabilities boost basket size, improve loyalty program participation, and increase overall customer satisfaction.Operational efficiency is another cornerstone of ETP’s AI strategy. Forecasting demand accurately has always been a challenge, but AI-driven sales forecasting now takes into account historical sales, promotions, seasonality, and external factors to generate reliable predictions. Stock recommendations ensure the right quantities are replenished at the right locations, reducing both excess inventory and lost sales from stockouts. In warehouses, pick path optimization minimizes travel time and errors, speeding up order fulfilment and lowering labour costs. AI also supports catalog management by automatically building product attributes from images, improving discoverability across e-commerce platforms and marketplaces while saving hours of manual work. Retailers see direct benefits in faster turnaround times, reduced costs, and higher accuracy across their operations.Retail fraud, both online and in-store, continues to pose a major threat to profitability. With e-commerce fraud projected to exceed $40 billion annually, retailers need protection at every touchpoint. ETP’s AI-powered anomaly detection flags suspicious orders in real time, such as unusual payment methods or mismatched delivery data. At the store level, AI detects fraudulent activities like fake returns or sweethearting at the POS, stopping losses before they escalate. Even customer feedback is transformed into a risk management tool. By embedding surveys in digital receipts, retailers gather structured feedback at scale. AI processes this data, identifying sentiment trends and highlighting potential problem areas, whether related to service, products, or processes. This feedback loop strengthens trust while helping retailers address issues before they snowball.Promotions and marketing campaigns are also elevated by AI. Instead of blanket discounts that erode margins, AI recommends promotions tailored to specific customer segments. This protects profitability while ensuring relevance to each shopper. Additionally, large language model–driven support within ETP Unify and Ordazzle provides instant assistance to retail staff and system users. This reduces training time, improves productivity, and ensures wider adoption of advanced promotional tools. Marketing teams benefit from higher ROI on campaigns, reduced waste, and more agile execution.Taken together, these fourteen AI use cases create a multiplier effect. They do not just improve one part of the retail chain; they transform the entire ecosystem—from how products are discovered to how they are fulfilled, marketed, and safeguarded. By embedding intelligence into its Unified Commerce platforms, ETP is helping retailers achieve what once seemed impossible: profitable growth, operational excellence, and secure, seamless customer journeys across every touchpoint.What makes these AI use cases particularly impactful is their integration into the broader Unified Commerce architecture. Because ETP platforms already unify POS, CRM, promotions, inventory, and order management, AI sits on top of a rich data foundation. This means recommendations are more accurate, anomaly detection is sharper, and forecasts are more reliable. In other words, AI doesn’t just automate processes—it amplifies the value of the unified retail stack.The benefits of these AI use cases are multidimensional. From a business perspective, retailers gain measurable improvements in customer loyalty, basket size, and marketing ROI, along with reduced inventory carrying costs and fewer returns. Profitability is protected by lowering fraud losses and cutting operational inefficiencies, while customer trust is reinforced through personalized, consistent experiences.From a technical standpoint, AI streamlines complex processes that previously demanded heavy manual intervention. Forecasting, stock replenishment, product cataloging, and warehouse operations are all optimized with intelligent automation. This reduces time-to-market, increases operational agility, and enables retailers to scale effortlessly across geographies and channels. The seamless integration of these AI tools into existing IT environments ensures transformation without disruption, helping retailers embrace innovation without costly overhauls.From a security perspective, AI enhances compliance and fraud prevention across every retail channel. Whether it is identifying anomalies in e-commerce orders, detecting fraudulent activity at the point of sale, or analyzing feedback for potential risks, AI strengthens the overall security posture of the enterprise. Retailers benefit from greater data integrity, stronger customer trust, and alignment with global standards.Industry studies highlight the urgency of this shift. According to Gartner, 80% of retailers will adopt some form of AI in customer engagement, supply chain, or merchandising by 2027. McKinsey research shows that personalization alone can deliver revenue growth of 10–15% for retailers who implement it effectively. These figures reinforce what ETP is already demonstrating: when AI is embedded within a Unified Commerce framework, the results are tangible, measurable, and transformative.The future of retail is being written today, and it is defined by how well technology can be harnessed to create seamless experiences. ETP’s approach—fusing 37 years of retail expertise with cutting-edge AI innovation —ensures that its customers don’t just keep up, but lead. Whether it’s a single-store retailer looking to scale online or a global brand managing thousands of outlets, the promise is the same: smarter operations, better customer experiences, and a stronger bottom line.Retailers who embrace this AI-powered Unified Commerce future will be the ones who thrive in an environment where customers demand speed, personalization, and trust in equal measure. ETP Group’s commitment to embedding AI use cases across its platforms is not just a product feature—it’s a philosophy of continuous innovation designed to democratize retail technology for businesses of all sizes. For fast-growing markets like the Philippines, these 14 AI use cases from ETP Group can be a game-changer. With nationwide improvements in connectivity—powered by fiber, 5G, and satellite internet services like Starlink—retailers and e-commerce players in the Philippines can now harness cloud-native and AI-driven tools at scale. From reducing order fraud in online marketplaces to enabling smarter inventory visibility for physical stores, these capabilities can help retailers overcome infrastructure gaps, serve a digital-first customer base, and unlock sustainable growth in one of Southeast Asia’s most promising retail landscapes.To know more about how ETP’s AI-powered use cases can transform your retail business, connect with us at contactus@etpgroup.com

ETP Group: Powering Retail & e-Commerce Success Across the Globe

