Increasing Government Initiatives Powers Beta Carotene Market: Growing at 11.3% CAGR Through 2035

Beta Carotene Market

Beta carotene market is gaining momentum as consumer demand for antioxidants, natural colorants, and clean-label supplements increases globally.

Beta carotene market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period (2025-2035). The beta carotene market is growing steadily, fueled by growing application in food and beverage industries, increasing health awareness, and rising demand for natural colorants. Beta-carotene is a red-orange colored pigment found in colored fruits and vegetables such as sweet potatoes, carrots, and spinach. It is a precursor to vitamin A, which is important for immunity, sight, and skin well-being.

Market Dynamics

Government-Facilitated Fortification Initiatives Promoting Application in Staple Foods

Government-mandated fortification programs is the key driver of beta-carotene demand. According to the International Vitamin A Consultative Group, fortified foods must contain a minimum of 15% of the recommended daily intake for the target population. This suggestion has also impacted policy-making globally and resulted in increased adoption of fortification Initiatives in many developing countries. The World Bank has revealed its support for orange-fleshed sweet potato farming in Uganda under its biofortified crop programs to combat vitamin A deficiency in 2025. The total project cost is 2,330,000, and it's designed to improve nutrition security and prevent vitamin A deficiency among the vulnerable, including children and pregnant women. The program also involves farmers' training and building local supply chains to support sustainable production. In India, the National Food Security Act sets up nutritional standards for public distribution systems and creates immense demand for beta-carotene-fortified oil and grains. The Act mandates the fortification of staple foods supplied through government outlets, affecting millions of beneficiaries. This policy has generated a large market for beta-carotene producers and promoted private sector involvement in food fortification initiatives.

Market Players Outlook

The major companies operating in the global beta carotene market include Adama Ltd (LycoRed Ltd.), BASF SE, Divi's Laboratories Ltd., DSM-Firmenich AG, and Zhejiang NHU Co. Ltd., among others. Market players are leveraging partnerships, collaborations, mergers, and acquisition strategies for business expansion and innovative product development to maintain their market positioning.

Recent Developments

• In June 2025, DSM-Firmenich extended its distribution agreement with Brenntag Specialties Pharma to Poland and the Czech Republic. In this partnership, Brenntag distributes DSM-Firmenich's portfolio of more than 40 vitamins and carotenoids used in pharmaceutical applications. The products variety include vitamins A, B1, B2, B3, B5, B6, B7, B9, B12, C, D3, E and K1, and beta-carotene.
• In June 2024, Divi's presented extended coloration solutions at IFT 2024. At the show, Divi's introduced CaroNat, a natural food coloring ingredient from concentrated carrot juice. Beta-carotene-containing CaroNat provides dark yellow to orange coloration for foods and beverages.

Some of the Key Companies in the Beta Carotene Market include-

• Algatechnologies Ltd.
• Adama Ltd (LycoRed Ltd.)
• Allied Biotech Corp.
• AVANSCHEM
• BASF SE
• Bioextract
• Central Drug House
• Chr Hansen Holding A/S (Novonesis Group)
• DDW The Color House
• Divi's Nutraceuticals (Divi's Laboratories Ltd.)
• DSM-Firmenich AG
• E.I.D. –Parry (India) Ltd.
• Food RGB
• Foodchem International Corp.
• Givaudan International SA
• Kemin Industries Inc. (Kemin)
• Mera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Mera Pharma GmbH)
• Nutralliance, Inc.
• Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
• Parry Nutraceuticals Ltd.
• Pharmline Inc. (Endeavor Business Media, LLC)
• Reliance Private Label Supplements
• San-Ei Gen F.F.I., Inc.
• Sensient Technologies Corp.
• U.S. Nutraceuticals, Inc. (Valensa International)
• Vinayak Corp.
• Zhejiang NHU Co. Ltd.

Beta Carotene Market Segmentation Analysis

Global Beta Carotene Market by Source
• Fruits & Vegetables
• Algae
• Synthetic
• Yeast
• Fungi
• Bacteria

Global Beta Carotene Market by Application
• Food & Beverages
• Pharmaceuticals
• Cosmetics
• Animal Feed
• Dietary Supplements

Global Beta Carotene Market by Product
• Synthetic Beta Carotene
• Natural Beta Carotene

Global Beta Carotene Market by Form
• Powder
• Liquid

Regional Analysis
• North America
o United States
o Canada
• Europe
o UK
o Germany
o Italy
o Spain
o France
o Rest of Europe
• Asia-Pacific
o China
o India
o Japan
o South Korea
o ASEAN Economies (Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and Other)
o Australia and New Zealand
o Rest of Asia-Pacific
• Rest of the World
o Latin America
o Middle East and Africa

