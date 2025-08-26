Virtualization Security Market to Reach $6.29 Billion by 2030 | CAGR 14.6%

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, " Virtualization Security Market by Type (Solutions and Service), Organization Size (Small and Medium-sized Enterprises and Large Enterprises), Deployment Model (On-Premise and Cloud) and Industry Vertical (BFSI, Government & Defense, IT & Telecommunication, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Retail, Manufacturing, Education, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030". As per the report, the global virtualization security industry was pegged at $1.62 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $6.29 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.6% from 2021 to 2030.Download Report Sample (360 Pages PDF with Insights) at:Major determinants of the market growthSurge in cybersecurity concerns, increase in adoption of bring your own device and internet of things, and rise in adoption of virtual applications across prime enterprises have boosted the growth of the global virtualization security market. However, lack of awareness of virtualization security and skilled professionals hinder the market growth. On the contrary, surge in government regulations supporting virtualization security is expected to open lucrative opportunities in the future.Covid-19 scenario:The Covid-19 pandemic positively affected the market due to rise in demand for virtualization security solutions among small and medium enterprises for protecting company's data.Moreover, the global adoption of work from home increased the need to detect and block malware and reduce cyber-attacks and data theft issues.The rise in demand for AI and machine learning-powered solutions increased the need for the virtualization security market. However, the lack of skilled workforce hampered the market.Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the virtualization security market:The solution segment dominated the marketBased on component, the solution segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than three-fourths of the global virtualization security market, due to rise in AI-powered electronic applications and surge in trend toward data center applications in organizations. However, the service segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 16.4% during the forecast period, owing to increase in trends toward cybersecurity.The cloud segment to manifest the highest CAGR through 2030On the basis of deployment model, the cloud segment is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 15.8% during the forecast period, due to benefits such as increased flexibility, scalability, and ease of administration. However, the on-premise segment dominated the global battery materials market in 2020, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the global virtualization security market, due to rise in adoption of virtualization security solutions across on-premise platforms among strongly regulated industries.For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/13469 North America held the largest shareThe global virtualization security market across North America held the lion's share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market, as the region is the most dominant market for the virtualization security industry and home to major market players that offer advanced solutions. Trend Micro Incorporated
Juniper Networks, Inc.
IBM Corporation
Intel Corporation
Dell EMC
VMware, Inc.
Microsoft Corporation
Sophos Ltd.
Broadcom, Inc.
McAfee, LLC.
Browse More Trending Reports :
Virtual classroom market
Enterprise Collaboration Market
Threat Intelligence Market
Co-working Space Market
Digital Transformation Market
MENA Restaurant Management Software Market AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

