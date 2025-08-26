Naphthalene Market Poised for Stable Growth Driven by Industrial Uses With 3.2% CAGR Forecast Till 2035

Naphthalene Market

Naphthalene market expands as demand for phthalic anhydride strengthens across various industries.

CA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Naphthalene market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period (2025-2035). Naphthalene, a crystalline hydrocarbon, is mainly obtained from coal tar and petroleum. It has widespread use in several industries such as construction, chemical, textile, and automobile. The expansion of the construction industry, particularly in developing countries, has been one of the key driving factors for the increasing demand for naphthalene-based products such as concrete admixtures. Moreover, the increasing use of naphthalene in phthalic anhydride production, in the production of dyes, plasticizers, and resins, has also contributed to market growth. The growing textile industry, supported by increasing population and evolving fashion trends, has also powered the demand for naphthalene-based products such as moth repellents and dye intermediates.Click to get a Sample PDF (Including Full TOC, Graphs & Charts, Table & Figures) @Market DynamicsIncrease in Demand as an Intermediate in numerous IndustriesThere are several industries that utilize naphthalene, such as the textile, agriculture, building and construction, chemical, and plastic industries, among many others, with various applications. Phthalic anhydride is one of the most important uses of naphthalene, in which a huge amount of naphthalene is utilized. Additionally, phthalic anhydride is utilized to manufacture plasticizers to generate plastic. Phthalic anhydride is also utilized as an intermediate for making resins, insect repellent, and drugs, including numerous others. As per studies conducted by Plastics Europe, the production of plastic every year was approximately 359 million tons. The plastic market across the globe was valued at $568.9 billion in 2019 and is projected to grow to the value of $1 trillion by 2035. Additionally, naphthalene is also being used as an intermediate in dye production, a synthetic tanning agent, a surface active agent, and is utilized in various miscellaneous organic chemicals. Therefore, the growing demand for naphthalene as an intermediate is driving the market growth globally.Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery: https://www.omrglobal.com/buy-now/naphthalene-market Market Players OutlookThe major companies operating in the global naphthalene market include Rain Carbon Inc., JFE Chemical Corp., Exxon Mobil Corp., CARBOTECH, and Epsilon Carbon Private Ltd., among others. Market players are leveraging partnerships, collaborations, mergers, and acquisition strategies for business expansion and innovative product development to maintain their market positioning.Recent Developments• In July 2024, The American Petroleum Institute (API) and the American Chemistry Council (ACC) established a new industry group, the Naphthalene Workgroup. The two organizations are working together to address the Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) notice of the planned release of the draft IRIS Assessment for Naphthalene in 2025 and to track EPA's 2023 action pre-prioritizing naphthalene along with other chemistries under the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA).Request for Customization: https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/naphthalene-market Some of the Key Companies in the Naphthalene Market include-• BASF SE• CARBOTECH• DEZA a. s.• Dong-Suh Chemical Ind. Co., Ltd.• Epsilon Carbon Private Ltd.• EVRAZ plc• ExxonMobil Corp.• Gautam Zen International• Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd.• Huanghua Xinnuo Lixing• JFE Chemical Corp.• Koppers Inc.• Merck KGaA• OCI Holdings Company Ltd.• PCC Rokita SA• Química del Nalón• Shandong Weijiao Group Co. Ltd.• Rain Industries Ltd.• TULSTAR PRODUCTS INC.Naphthalene Market Segmentation AnalysisGlobal Naphthalene Market by Source• Coal Tar• PetroleumGlobal Naphthalene Market by Application• Phthalic Anhydride• Naphthalene Sulfonates• Low-Volatility Solvents• Moth Repellent• Pesticides• Others (Concrete Admixtures, Dye Intermediates, Synthetic Resins, Tanning Agents, Lubricants, Disinfectants, Antiseptics, Emulsifying Agents, Wood Preservation Products, and Specialty Chemicals)Regional Analysis• North Americao United Stateso Canada• Europeo UKo Germanyo Italyo Spaino Franceo Rest of Europe• Asia-Pacifico Chinao Indiao Japano South Koreao ASEAN Economies (Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and Other)o Australia and New Zealando Rest of Asia-Pacific• Rest of the Worldo Latin Americao Middle East and Africa

