Graphy to Participate in EAS North American Forum 2025, Accelerating the Global Expansion of Shape Memory Aligners(SMA)

Graphy will join EAS North American Forum 2025 in Seattle, accelerating the global adoption of Shape Memory Aligner technology.

Our Shape Memory Aligner introduces a new era in orthodontics, combining material science and 3D printing to deliver precise and predictable results.” — Unseob Sim, CEO of Graphy Inc.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Digital dentistry specialist Graphy Co., Ltd. (CEO Un-Seob Sim) announced that it will participate in the EAS (European Aligner Society) North American Forum 2025, to be held on August 29 in Seattle, USA.The EAS North American Forum is a prestigious international academic event dedicated to sharing the latest technologies and clinical insights in the field of clear aligners, bringing together prominent clinicians and industry experts from Europe and North America. This year’s edition is especially significant as it marks the first independent academic forum in the United States devoted exclusively to aligner treatment.At the forum, Graphy will host a workshop under the theme “Beyond Thermoforming: The New Era of Shape Memory Aligners”, presenting the innovation and clinical applicability of Shape Memory Aligners (SMA).The workshop will feature world-renowned orthodontist Prof. Ravindra Nanda alongside Graphy’s Dr. Hoon Kim, Senior Researcher (Ph.D. in Engineering). Dr. Nanda will highlight the biomechanical efficacy and clinical advantages of SMA, while Dr. Kim will provide an in-depth presentation on the scientific properties of the material and its impact on orthodontic treatment. Together, they will demonstrate how SMA’s 3D printing–based design and shape memory properties offer superior treatment predictability and efficiency beyond the limitations of conventional thermoformed aligners.Building on its successful clinical adoption in Europe, Graphy will also introduce its North American expansion strategy during the forum. To encourage direct experience with SMA, the company will run special promotional programs for U.S. orthodontists.A Graphy spokesperson stated, “The EAS Forum is the optimal global platform to showcase both the technological excellence and clinical innovation of SMA. We will continue to collaborate with leading experts worldwide to strengthen SMA’s global adoption and academic recognition.”Graphy is the world’s first company to develop and commercialize both a shape memory–based clear aligner and proprietary dental 3D printing resins. Following its successful listing on KOSDAQ on August 25, the company’s technological capabilities and growth potential have been recognized by the market. Today, Graphy is expanding SMA solutions across Europe, North America, and Asia, leading a new paradigm in digital orthodontics.________________________________________[About Graphy]Founded in 2017 in South Korea, Graphy possesses proprietary technology to synthesize oligomers, the key building blocks of 3D printing photopolymer resins. This unique capability allows the company to design and develop customized materials tailored to specific properties and clinical needs.The name “Graphy” embodies the concept of “transforming abstract ideas into reality”, reflecting the company’s philosophy of bringing past data into the present and extending it into future solutions.By integrating innovation across materials, hardware, software, and clinical research, Graphy successfully developed and commercialized the world’s first Shape Memory Aligner (SMA), setting a new benchmark in orthodontics. With its vision of “advancing beyond the present to lead a better future through technology,” Graphy continues to establish itself as a global leader in digital dentistry.________________________________________[About SMA (Shape Memory Aligner)]In 2018, Graphy became the first in the world to develop Tera Harz Clear (TC-85), a photocurable resin with shape memory properties that restore to their original form under specific conditions such as body temperature. Using this breakthrough material, the company successfully commercialized the world’s first 3D-printed Shape Memory Aligner(SMA).Now recognized in over 100 countries worldwide, including Japan, Germany, France, and Italy, SMA has emerged as a global clear aligner solution. Notably, it enables efficient treatment of even complex cases, including extraction orthodontics, which have long been a challenge in clear aligner therapy.Key Features of SMA:• Precise Fit at Oral Temperature: At 33–37°C, SMA gradually adapts to all undercuts, achieving exact fit and unrestricted insertion paths.• Direct 3D Printing with Precision Control: Tooth-specific thickness and structure can be digitally customized to achieve expansion, root movement, vertical and horizontal tooth movement—streamlining treatment steps and maximizing efficiency.• Shape-Driven Biomechanics: With intimate adaptation to the cervical area, SMA enables controlled tooth movement without attachments, making even extraction cases feasible with clear aligners.• Scientifically Validated: Over 60 SCI-grade publications have verified its clinical reliability and efficacy.• Global Certifications: FDA 510(k), CE Class II, MFDS Class 2, and PMDA Class II, along with multiple patents, attest to its superior quality and safety.SMA is widely regarded as a next-generation orthodontic solution, overcoming the limitations of thermoforming and redefining the future of digital orthodontics.

