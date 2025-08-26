Anti-Microbial Coatings Market

Healthcare Expansion Increases Anti-Microbial Coatings Market: Forecast to grow with 9.8% CAGR Through 2035

CA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Anti-Microbial coatings market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period (2025-2035). The antimicrobial coatings market is growing at a substantial rate, led by rising awareness of hygiene, mounting healthcare issues, and widening applications across numerous industries. Antimicrobial coatings are advanced formulations that prevent the growth of bacteria, fungi, and viruses on the surface, which decreases the chances of infection and contamination. Antimicrobial coatings find extensive applications in healthcare, construction, food processing, and consumer goods to add to surface protection and durability.Click to get a Sample PDF (Including Full TOC, Graphs & Charts, Table & Figures) @Market SegmentationMedical & healthcare segment had a significant share of the Antimicrobial Coatings MarketAntimicrobial coatings have numerous applications in the medical and healthcare sector for medical devices, protective wear, and others because of their capacity to protect from microbes on the surface. The medical & healthcare sector is rapidly booming due to growth drivers including increasing healthcare infrastructure and an increased rate of chronic health events.As per India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), the Indian pharmaceutical industry is predicted to grow to $65 billion by 2024 and further increase to $130 billion by 2030. With the quick growth scope and established healthcare manufacturing, the use of antimicrobial coatings by hospitals for applications in bedding, surfaces, and others is likely to increase. This, in return, is expected to increase its growth scope in the medical & healthcare sector over the projection period.Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery: https://www.omrglobal.com/buy-now/anti-microbial-coatings-market Market Players OutlookThe major companies operating in the global anti-microbial coatings market include PPG Industries Inc., Akzo Nobel N.V., BASF SE, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., and The Sherwin-Williams Company, among others. Market players are leveraging partnerships, collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions to expand their businesses and develop innovative products, thereby maintaining their market positioning.Recent Developments• In June 2024, NEI Corp. introduced NANOMYTE AM-100EC, a micron-thick coating that provided antimicrobial and easy-to-clean functionality. It bonded to varied surfaces, exhibited improved abrasion resistance, and recorded a 99.99% reduction in E. coli under ISO 22196 testing.• In May 2024, BASF opened a second polymer-dispersion line at Daya Bay, China, enhancing low-VOC antimicrobial wall-coatings capacity with its IO-Hybrid technology. By increasing production capabilities, BASF targets to solidify its position as a leading and trusted provider in China geared to meet market demand, including newly advanced industries.• In April 2024, Onkos Surgical, an orthopaedic company, announced that the United States Food and Drug Administration approved new De Novo Approval of an antimicrobial coating specifically designed for orthopedic implants.• In February 2024, Nippon Paint Co., Ltd. introduced its two new anti-viral and anti-bacterial water-based paint products PROTECTON Floor VK Clear and PROTECTON Interior Wall VK Coat for architectural use.Request for Customization: https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/anti-microbial-coatings-market Some of the Key Companies in the Anti-Microbial Coatings Market include-• A.K Steel Corp.• Aereus Technologies, Inc.• Akzo Nobel N.V.• Axalta Coating Systems, LLC• BASF SE• Bio-Fence, Ltd.• BioCote, Ltd.• BioInteractions, Ltd.• Biomerics LLC• Burke Industrial Coatings LLC• Diamond Vogel Paint Co.• DuPont de Nemours, Inc.• Fiberlock Technologies, Inc.• Flora Coatings LLC• Hydromer Inc.• Kastus Technologies• Koninklijke DSM N.V.• Lonza Group AG• Medivators, Inc.• Nano-Care Deutschland AG• Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd.• Novapura AG• PPG Industries, Inc.• Protech-Oxyplast Group• RPM International, Inc.• Shanghai Huzheng Nano Technology Co., Ltd.• Specialty Coating Systems Inc.• The Sherwin-William Co.• Troy Corp.Anti-Microbial Coatings Market Segmentation AnalysisGlobal Anti-Microbial Coatings Market by Type• Silver• Copper• Titanium Dioxide• OthersGlobal Anti-Microbial Coatings Market by Application• Medical & Healthcare• Food & Beverage• Protective Clothing• Building and Construction• Others (Air & Water Treatment, Transportation)Regional Analysis• North Americao United Stateso Canada• Europeo UKo Germanyo Italyo Spaino Franceo Rest of Europe• Asia-Pacifico Chinao Indiao Japano South Koreao ASEAN Economies (Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and Other)o Australia and New Zealando Rest of Asia-Pacific• Rest of the Worldo Latin Americao Middle East and Africa

