Liquid Carbon Dioxide Market - Opportunities, Share, Growth and Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2029

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Forecast For The Liquid Carbon Dioxide Market From 2024 To 2029?

In the last few years, the liquid carbon dioxide market has witnessed robust growth. The market size is forecasted to expand from $6.10 billion in 2024 to $6.54 billion in 2025, at a staggering compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. This surge in the historical period is due to increasing demand attributed to the healthcare sector, the escalating necessity for dry ice production, a heightened environmental emphasis on CO₂ recycling and use, a spike in the demand from the chemical processing industry, as well as an uptick in usage in welding and metal fabrication.

The market for liquid carbon dioxide is anticipated to witness substantial growth in the coming years, expanding to $8.63 billion by 2029 with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. Various factors like the surge in demand for fizzy drinks, an uptick in its usage in food freezing and chilling processes, heightened application in fire control systems, and increased utilization in greenhouses to promote plant growth contribute to this anticipated growth. Key trends expected to flourish during the forecast period encompass improvements in co₂ capturing and liquifying technologies, incorporation of co₂-oriented systems in industrial refrigeration, advancements in machinery for producing dry ice, endorsing supercritical co₂ extraction methodologies and advancements in cryogenic storage and transportation systems.

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Liquid Carbon Dioxide Market?

The growth of the liquid carbon dioxide market is projected to surge forward, propelled by an increasing demand for food and beverages. Food and beverages encompass both solid and liquid products intended for human consumption; this includes everything from raw ingredients to processed meals and drinks. The surge in consumption of food and beverages is attributed to the escalating global population, resulting in more demand for nourishment and products. Liquid carbon dioxide plays a crucial role in food and beverage processing, offering a clean and efficient technique for carbonation and preservation. It not only enhances product quality and shelf life but also promotes eco-friendly and safe manufacturing practices. For instance, data from Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, a government department in Canada, showed that exports of processed food and beverage products achieved a significant milestone of $54.3 billion in 2022, reflecting a 14.1% increase from 2021. Hence, it can be inferred that the expanding demand for food and beverages is fueling the growth of the liquid carbon dioxide market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Liquid Carbon Dioxide Market?

Major players in the Liquid Carbon Dioxide Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Linde plc

• Air Liquide Deutschland GmbH

• Air Products and Chemicals Inc.

• Messer Group GmbH

• BOSCO India

• Westfalen AG

• SOL Group

• Matheson Tri-Gas Inc.

• Gulf Cryo Holding

• Continental Carbonic Products Inc.

What Are The Top Trends In The Liquid Carbon Dioxide Industry?

Leading firms in the liquid carbon dioxide market are channeling their efforts into crafting innovative solutions like liquid carbon dioxide carriers. The aim is to enhance storage and transportation capabilities, minimize energy wastage, and ensure CO₂ stability during elongated shipping durations. Liquid carbon dioxide (CO₂) Carriers refer to unique vessels, containers, or systems that are structured to carry carbon dioxide in its liquid state under prescribed temperature and pressure parameters. For example, Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co. Ltd, a renowned shipbuilding enterprise based out of South Korea, unveiled a liquefied carbon dioxide (LCO₂) carrier in April 2025. This vessel plays a crucial role in transporting captured CO₂ across extensive distances for storage or application, thereby contributing to global decarbonization and carbon capture objectives. The remarkable capacity of these carriers reduces transport expenses and supports economical and flexible CO₂ movement, specifically over distances spanning more than 300 km, setting them apart from pipelines.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Liquid Carbon Dioxide Market Segments

The liquid carbon dioxide market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Source Of Production: Natural Source, Synthetic Production

2) By Purity Level: Industrial Grade, Food Grade, Pharmaceutical Grade

3) By Distribution Channel: Direct Sales, Distributors, Online Sales, Retail

4) By Application: Food And Beverage Industry, Oil And Gas Industry, Medical And Healthcare, Chemical Manufacturing, Metallurgical Applications

4) By End-User: Industrial Manufacturing, Food Processing, Healthcare, Agriculture, Research And Development

Subsegments:

1) By Natural Source: Geothermal Wells, Volcanic Activity, Natural Carbon Dioxide Reservoirs

2) By Synthetic Production: Industrial Fermentation, Combustion Of Fossil Fuels, Chemical Processes

Which Regions Are Dominating The Liquid Carbon Dioxide Market Landscape?

In 2024, North America led in terms of market size in the liquid carbon dioxide industry. In the forecast period, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to witness the most rapid growth. The Liquid Carbon Dioxide Global Market Report 2025 includes regions such as North America, Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

