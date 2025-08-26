MEA Enteral Feeding Devices Market to Expand at 5.0% CAGR, Hitting US$ 196.6 Mn by 2035 | TMR

Middle East and Africa Enteral Feeding Devices

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Middle East and Africa enteral feeding devices market is entering a transformative growth phase, fueled by a convergence of rising chronic disease prevalence, increasing healthcare expenditure, and rapid advancements in medical technology. According to recent market analysis, the industry was valued at US$ 113.7 Mn in 2024 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2025 to 2035, surpassing US$ 196.6 Mn by 2035.Enteral feeding devices comprising feeding tubes, pumps, administration sets, and related consumables play a crucial role in ensuring optimal nutritional support for patients unable to consume food orally. As healthcare systems in the region undergo modernization and demographic shifts lead to a growing elderly population, demand for effective, reliable, and technologically advanced enteral feeding solutions is set to rise significantly.Market Overview: The current landscape of the Middle East and Africa (MEA) enteral feeding devices market reflects growing clinical adoption, rising pediatric demand, and an increasing emphasis on patient safety. Hospitals, ambulatory care centers, and home care settings are adopting these devices for diverse applications, including oncology, gastrointestinal diseases, neurological disorders , and critical care.Key market segments include:• By Product Type: Enteral feeding tubes, pumps, syringes, and administration sets• By Application: Oncology, neurological disorders, gastrointestinal diseases, metabolic disorders, and trauma• By Patient Age: Pediatric, adult, and geriatric populations• By End User: Hospitals, home care, and ambulatory care settingsAmong these, enteral feeding tubes dominate market share, with widespread adoption due to their versatility and cost-effectiveness. GCC countries currently lead the regional market, supported by advanced healthcare infrastructure and increasing healthcare investments.Key Drivers of Market Growth1. Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseaseso Chronic illnesses such as cancer, diabetes, COPD, and neurological disorders are becoming more prevalent, necessitating long-term nutritional support.o According to the Global Cancer Observatory, global cancer incidence may exceed 35 million new cases annually by 2050, with MEA facing a significant rise due to lifestyle changes, aging, and population growth.2. Aging Populationo Many countries in MEA are experiencing demographic transitions, with a growing elderly population more susceptible to malnutrition and dysphagia, creating sustained demand for enteral feeding devices.3. Technological Advancementso Integration of smart pumps with digital tracking, wireless monitoring, and advanced nutritional formulas enhances safety and personalization of care.o Remote patient monitoring features are enabling home healthcare expansion, reducing the burden on hospitals.4. Growing Awareness of Nutrition in Clinical Careo Clinicians are increasingly recognizing the importance of nutrition management in treatment pathways, particularly in oncology and intensive care units (ICUs).Download to explore critical insights from our Report in this sample - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=86693 Key Players and Industry LeadersSeveral multinational and regional players are shaping the MEA enteral feeding devices market through continuous innovation, partnerships, and product launches. Leading companies include:• Boston Scientific Corporation• B. Braun Melsungen AG• Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)• Baxter International Inc.• Fresenius Kabi AG• Avanos Medical, Inc.• Abbott Laboratories• Cook Medical• Koninklijke Philips N.V.• Vygon• Cardinal Health• DanoneThese players are increasingly investing in intelligent technologies, safety standards, and expanded product portfolios to strengthen their competitive position in the region.Recent Developments• Avanos Medical (Nov 2024): Launched CORGRIP SR Nasogastric/Nasointestinal Tube Retention System, a nasal bridle solution enhancing safety and reducing tube dislodgement risks.• Vanderbilt Health (Mar 2024): Transitioned to ENFit connectors across inpatient and home care settings to reduce tube misconnection risks, aligning with ISO recommendations.Such advancements highlight the industry’s focus on safety, innovation, and compliance with global quality standards.Market Opportunities and ChallengesOpportunities:• Expansion of home healthcare models and telehealth integration with enteral feeding systems.• Rising demand for pediatric nutrition support, given the increasing prevalence of congenital gastrointestinal and neurological conditions.• Opportunities for regional manufacturing and partnerships, reducing reliance on imports.Challenges:• High device costs and limited healthcare budgets in low-income countries.• Regulatory hurdles and varying compliance requirements across MEA markets.• Lack of awareness in rural regions regarding enteral nutrition therapy.Latest Market Trends• Smart Enteral Feeding Devices: Growing popularity of pumps with digital displays and wireless monitoring.• Personalized Nutrition: Customized feeding formulas tailored to patient conditions such as cancer recovery or metabolic disorders.• Shift to Safety Standards: Increasing adoption of ISO-compliant ENFit connectors to prevent misconnection accidents.• Pediatric Market Expansion: Rising demand for pediatric-focused feeding solutions in both hospital and home care environments.Future OutlookThe Middle East and Africa enteral feeding devices market is poised for robust growth through 2035 and beyond, supported by technological adoption, government healthcare initiatives, and rising investments in medical infrastructure. Analysts expect enteral feeding pumps and advanced tube systems to gain rapid adoption, while GCC countries will remain at the forefront of market growth.By 2035, the industry will likely witness:• Broader adoption of AI-powered nutrition monitoring tools.• Increased cross-industry partnerships between medical device firms and pharmaceutical/nutrition companies.• Rising focus on affordable innovations to expand access in emerging economies.Market SegmentationBy Product Type• Enteral Feeding Tubes (Nasogastric, PEG, Jejunostomy, etc.)• Enteral Feeding Pumps• Administration Sets• Enteral Syringes• Other ConsumablesBy Application• Oncology• Gastrointestinal Diseases• Neurological Disorders• Critical Care & Trauma• Endocrine & Metabolic Disorders• OthersBy Patient Age• Pediatric• Adult• GeriatricBy End-user• Hospitals• Home Care Settings• Ambulatory Care Centers• OthersRegional Insights• GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, etc.): Leading the market due to strong healthcare infrastructure, advanced hospitals, and rising incidence of diabetes and cancer.• Egypt & North Africa: Rapidly developing healthcare systems, high prevalence of malnutrition and cancer, and government-led healthcare reforms.• Turkey & Israel: Strong medical technology adoption and advanced clinical care systems.• Other MEA regions (Pakistan, Iran, Sub-Saharan Africa): Growing awareness and gradual adoption, though hampered by limited infrastructure.Why Buy This Report?• Comprehensive Market Coverage: In-depth analysis of market size, CAGR, and forecast trends through 2035.• Strategic Insights: Evaluation of growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, and competitive landscape.• Regional Analysis: Country-level breakdown including GCC, North Africa, and key MEA countries.• Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of major players' strategies, financials, and innovations.• Decision Support: Helps stakeholders identify high-growth opportunities and mitigate risks in a dynamic healthcare environment. About Transparency Market ResearchTransparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services.

