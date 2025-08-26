Increasing Global Automobile Demand Fuels Automotive Specialty Coatings Market at 4.8% CAGR

Automotive Specialty Coatings Market

Automotive specialty coatings market thrives as increasing car ownership increases demand for durable and eco-friendly finishes globally.

CA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Automotive specialty coatings market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period (2025-2035). Automotive specialty coatings are advanced films or enamels used to provide superior protection to the automobile. These specialty coatings increase the overall lifespan of a vehicle while providing numerous aesthetic-based benefits. Standard automotive coatings protect common elements that cause damage, including chemical stains, ultraviolet rays, and scratches.Specialty coatings are designed to withstand the extreme and fluctuating environmental conditions so that the vehicle can perform as intended even after several years of usage. The general advantages of automotive specialty coatings are improved appearance, better protection, and easy maintenance. Throughout the projection period, demand for automotive specialty coatings will be driven by growing sales of automobiles. Increasing revenue in the used automobile market will create new opportunities for further expansion in the industry.Click to get a Sample PDF (Including Full TOC, Graphs & Charts, Table & Figures) @Market DynamicsIncreasing demand for automobiles will increase the market expansion rateThe global automotive specialty coatings market is fueled by the increasing demand for automobiles around the globe. The rise in sales of passenger vehicles, an increase in disposable income, greater access to financial schemes such as monetary loans with a small down payment, and the development of ride-sharing companies. For instance, in April 2025, Lyft, an American transport company, introduced a new feature in its app. The new feature will enable ride-sharing seekers to be matched with licensed taxis if the vehicle can arrive before the ride-sharing vehicle.In contrast, developing economies are reporting increased sales of scooters and bicycles as they make easy movement through crowded traffic and narrow roads. With increased numbers of vehicles on the road, specialty coating manufacturers will have access to increased numbers of customers and ultimately increased revenue.Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery: https://www.omrglobal.com/buy-now/automotive-specialty-coatings-market Market Players OutlookThe major companies operating in the global automotive specialty coatings market include PPG Industries Inc., Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., Akzo Nobel N.V., BASF SE, and The Sherwin-Williams Company, among others. Market players are leveraging partnerships, collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions to expand their businesses and develop innovative products, thereby maintaining their market positioning.Recent Developments• In April 2024, BASF's coating division, one of the globe's leading chemical companies, launched a new line of eco-efficient undercoats and clearcoats. The solutions provide superior quality and productivity and help lower carbon dioxide emissions. Through this initiative, BASF aims to encourage sustainability within the automotive specialty coatings market.• In February 2025, AkzoNobel introduced Sikkens Autowave Optima, It is the second-generation one-stop application waterborne basecoat that enables body shops to provide productive and sustainable coating solutions to their customers.Request for Customization: https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/automotive-specialty-coatings-market Some of the Key Companies in the Automotive Specialty Coatings Market include-• 3M Co.• Akzo Nobel N.V.• Arkema S.A.• Asian Paints Ltd• Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.• BASF SE• Beckers Group• Berger Paints Ltd• DuPont de Nemours, Inc.• Hempel Group• HMG Paints Ltd.• Jotun Group• Kansai Paint Co., Ltd.• KCC Corp.• Nippon Paint Automotive Coating Co., Ltd.• PARKER HANNIFIN CORP.• PPG Industries, Inc.• RPM International Inc.• The Sherwin-Williams Company• Valspar Corp.Automotive Specialty Coatings Market Segmentation AnalysisGlobal Automotive Specialty Coatings Market by Resin Type• Polyurethane• Epoxy• Acrylic• POLYESTER• Other (NYLON 6-6/6 , Teflon)Global Automotive Specialty Coatings Market by Technology• Waterborne Coatings• Solvent-Borne Coatings• Powder Coatings• Uv-Cured CoatingsGlobal Automotive Specialty Coatings Market by Application• Anticorrosion• Heat Protection• Liquid & Stain Repellents• Scratch ResistanceGlobal Automotive Specialty Coatings Market by End Users• Passenger Vehicle• Commercial VehicleRegional Analysis• North Americao United Stateso Canada• Europeo UKo Germanyo Italyo Spaino Franceo Rest of Europe• Asia-Pacifico Chinao Indiao Japano South Koreao ASEAN Economies (Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and Other)o Australia and New Zealando Rest of Asia-Pacific• Rest of the Worldo Latin Americao Middle East and Africa

