Online Apparel Footwear Market Trends 2025-2029: Regional Outlook and Sizing Analysis

Online Apparel Footwear Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

The size of the online apparel footwear market has seen robust growth in recent periods. It is expected to increase from $385.15 billion in 2024 to $416.15 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0%. The surge in growth during the historic period can be accredited to factors such as higher internet accessibility, increased disposable income, heightened fashion consciousness, the enlargement of e-commerce platforms, and advancements in logistics and delivery.

The size of the online apparel and footwear market is projected to witness considerable expansion in the upcoming years, escalating to a value of $561.74 billion by 2029 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. This projected growth within the forecasted timeline can be associated with factors such as a surge in smartphone utilization, the proliferation of bespoke shopping experiences, the rise in social media marketing, an increased preference for eco-friendly fashion, and the emergence of voice commerce. Key trends expected during this period encompass technological advancements like virtual fitting rooms, breakthroughs in AI-powered suggestions, progress in augmented reality shopping experiences, R&D advancements in sustainable materials, and improvements in payment security.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Online Apparel Footwear Market?

The surge in online shopping is projected to fuel the expansion of the online apparel footwear industry in the future. Online shopping signifies the acquisition of products and services via internet-powered devices, leveraging e-commerce platforms or applications that enable consumers to browse, select, and purchase items anytime and anywhere. The rising trend of online shopping can be attributed to factors such as increased internet and mobile device usage and the benefits of convenience and time-saving. Online apparel and footwear contribute to online shopping by providing a variety of fashion choices and personalized virtual try-on experiences, boosting purchaser's confidence in their decisions. For instance, data from the United States Census Bureau revealed that in March 2025, U.S. e-commerce sales achieved a year-over-year growth of 6.1% in the first quarter, surpassing the total retail sales growth of 4.5% during the same timeframe. E-commerce represented 16.2% of all retail sales. Consequently, the growing emphasis on online shopping is pushing the expansion of the online apparel and footwear industry.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Online Apparel Footwear Market?

Major players in the online apparel footwear market include:

• Nike Inc.

• Industria de Diseño Textil S.A.

• Adidas AG

• H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB

• Fast Retailing Co. Ltd.

• The Gap Inc.

• VF Corporation

• Puma SE

• Skechers U.S.A. Inc.

• New Balance Athletics Inc.

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Online Apparel Footwear Market?

Prominent firms in the online apparel footwear market are concentrating on advanced technologies like product formulation to enhance features like waterproofing, breathability, insulation, and weather resistance. Product formulation entails designing and mixing specific ingredients or materials to make a product functional and efficient, involving the choice of fabrics, coatings, and treatments that improve performance, comfort, and durability. For example, Puma SE, a German company specializing in sporty and casual footwear, clothing, and accessories, introduced its 'Seasons' collection under the brand Run Puma initiative directed towards the outdoor apparel and footwear market in September 2022. This range, designed for unfriendly terrains and outdoor activities, boasts of state-of-the-art technical materials and elements that offer resistance against weather conditions. This includes Gore-Tex multi-terrain shoes and Sympatex Stormcell jackets prepared from 100% reused breathable, and waterproof fabric. Furthermore, other clothing items comprise Puma's exclusive StormCell, RainCell, DryCell, and WarmCell technologies that deliver exceptional protection and performance under fluctuating weather situations.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Online Apparel Footwear Market Growth

The online apparel footwear market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Apparel, Footwear

2) By Distribution Channel: E-commerce Platforms, Brand Websites, Third-Party Online Retailers

3) By Application: Mobile Platforms, Personal Computer Platforms

4) By End-User: Men, Women

Subsegments:

1) By Apparel: Tops, Bottoms, Outerwear, Activewear, Intimate Apparel, Accessories

2) By Footwear: Athletic Footwear, Casual Footwear, Formal Footwear, Boots, Sandals And Flip-flops, Specialty Footwear

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Online Apparel Footwear Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America led the global market for online apparel footwear. The growth projection for this region is also included in the report. The report encompasses all regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

