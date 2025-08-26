Digital Printing Packaging Market

Digital Printing Packaging Market Size Worth USD 100.11 Billion by 2034 | CAGR 10.10% Forecast (2025–2034)

CA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global Digital Printing Packaging Market was valued at USD 38.18 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 100.11 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 10.10% from 2025 to 2034. The expansion of the digital printing packaging industry is due to the integration of digital printing into various packaging media, such as cartons, corrugated boxes, metal, cans, bags, tags, and labels. Digital printing on packaging mediums offers numerous advantages, including aesthetic appeal, photo-realistic pictures, and improved communicability, and also contributes to the marketing, promotional, and distributional activities of end-products.Click to get a Sample PDF (Including Full TOC, Graphs & Charts, Table & Figures) @Regional OutlookAsia-Pacific Holds a Major Market ShareAsia-Pacific has a major share due to several well-known companies and digital printing packaging suppliers. The growth is due to rising demand for greener and more sustainable packaging solutions. Packaging digital printing removes the need for extra inventory and storage space, and it can reduce waste and optimize supply chain efficiency. Its rising use in food & beverage, pharmaceuticals and healthcare, and household & cosmetics products in the region are the key drivers of the market. For instance, in March 2024, FUJIFILM Corp. launched Jet Press FP790, a new water-based digital inkjet press aimed at the flexible packaging printing market. Jet Press FP790, a new member of the inkjet digital presses of the Jet Press series, promises customers in the flexible packaging industry versatility and high productivity. With the Jet Press FP790, customers are able to effectively print a variety of packaging, such as food and household items, even in small volume orders.Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery: https://www.omrglobal.com/buy-now/digital-printing-packaging-market Market Players OutlookThe major companies operating in the global digital printing packaging market include HP Inc., ePac Holdings LLC, International Paper, Huhtamaki Oyj, and Mondi PLC, among others. Market players are leveraging partnerships, collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions to expand their businesses and develop innovative products, thereby maintaining their market positioning.Recent Developments• In March 2024, HP Inc., digital printing presses, and intelligent solutions planned to solve production problems in the commercial printing and labels, and packaging industries. To grow their business sustainably, offset players must tap into new growth opportunities by adopting digital printing and an intelligent production floor.• In March 2024, Canon Inc., launched a new LabelStream LS2000 digital label press at Drupa, the initial public preview outside Japan. Powered by advanced Canon technologies and designed for mass-production label printing, the LabelStream LS2000 represents Canon's first water-based inkjet label press.• In February 2024, Mark Andy Inc. launched New Digital Pro PLUS. It takes the highly established Mark Andy Pro Series flexo platform as a foundation for short tomedium length high-quality digital printing with dry toner supplemented by optional flexo and inline finishing methods.Request for Customization: https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/digital-printing-packaging-market Some of the Key Companies in the Digital Printing Packaging Market include-• Agfa-Gevaert Group• Bobst Group SA• Canon Inc.• Colordyne Technologies LLC• Domino Printing Sciences plc• Durst Group Ag• Eastman Kodak Company• Electronics for Imaging, Inc.• ePac Holdings LLC• FUJIFILM Corp.• Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG• HP Inc.• Huhtamaki Oyj• Inca Digital Printers Ltd.• International Paper• Konica Minolta, Inc.• Kornit Digital Ltd.• Mark Andy, Inc.• Memjet• MGI Digital Technology• Mimaki Engineering Co., Ltd.• Mondi PLC• Ricoh Company, Ltd.• Roland DGA Corp.• SCREEN Graphic Solutions Co., Ltd.• Seiko Epson Corp.• Xeikon N.V.• Xerox Corp.• Zünd Systemtechnik AGDigital Printing Packaging Market Segmentation AnalysisGlobal Digital Printing Packaging Market by Printing Ink• Solvent-based Ink• UV-based Ink• Aqueous Ink• Other Printing Inks (Latex and Dye-Sublimation Inks)Global Digital Printing Packaging Market by Packaging Type• Industrial Goods• Corrugated• Folding cartons• Flexible packaging• Labels• Other (Rigid packaging and Metal Packaging)Global Digital Printing Packaging Market by End-Use Industry• Food & beverage• Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare• Household & cosmetic products• Other End-Use Industries (Automotive and Electronic Industries)Regional Analysis• North Americao United Stateso Canada• Europeo UKo Germanyo Italyo Spaino Franceo Rest of Europe• Asia-Pacifico Chinao Indiao Japano South Koreao ASEAN Economies (Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and Other)o Australia and New Zealando Rest of Asia-Pacific• Rest of the Worldo Latin Americao Middle East and Africa

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.