WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, " Supply Chain Security Market Reach USD 6.3 Billion by 2031 Growing at 12.6% CAGR Globally." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain a thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.The global supply chain security market size was valued at USD 2 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach USD 6.3 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 12.6% from 2022 to 2031.Request Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF – 250 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A53690 Driving FactorsThe rise in complexity and globalization of supply chains, the growing demand for transparency and sustainability, a surge in supply chain attacks and ransoms, the demands for better risk prediction and mitigation, a rising number of IoT devices in the supply chain, and an excessive adoption of automation technology drive the global supply chain security market. However, high investment cost and complexity of supply chain security restrict the market growth. On the other hand, as the importance of supply chain security continues to increase, businesses are looking for innovative solutions to help them protect their supply chains. This factor is expected to provide new opportunities for the market growth in the coming years.Market SegmentationThe supply chain security market is segmented on the basis of component, security type, enterprise size, end user and region. By component, it is classified into hardware, software, and services. By security type, it is categorized into data protection, data visibility & governance, and others. By enterprise size, it is bifurcated into large enterprises and small & medium enterprises. By end user, it is divided into FMCG, retail & e-commerce, healthcare, manufacturing, transportation & logistics, and others. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.Key PlayersThe key players profiled in the supply chain security market analysis are Accenture, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Cold Chain Technologies, Controlant, Emerson Electric Co., IBM, NXP Semiconductors, Omega Compliance, SailPoint Technologies, Inc., and Tagbox. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.If you have any questions, Please feel free to contact our analyst at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/A53690 Based on region, the market in North America was the largest in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global supply chain security market. The growth of the segment is driven by the increasing technological trends and the presence of key players in the region. The Asia-Pacific on the other hand, is likely to dominate in terms of revenue and show the fastest CAGR of 16.3% during the forecast period owing to ongoing digital and economic transformation of the region.Based on industry vertical, the retail and e-commerce segment grabbed the highest share of nearly one-third of the global supply chain security market in 2021 and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. An increasing awareness of the importance of cybersecurity in retail and e-commerce which is leading to increased investment in solutions to protect against cyber threats and data breaches drives the growth of segment. The healthcare segment, on the other hand, is estimated to cite the fastest CAGR of 17.1% from 2022 to 2031. This is due to the increasing use of track-and-trace systems that leverage technologies such as RFID and barcodes to monitor the movement of pharmaceuticals and medical devices.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report (250 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/supply-chain-security-market/purchase-options COVID-19 Scenario● The COVID-19 outbreak had a moderate impact on the global supply chain security market. The demand for supply chain security solutions increased owing to disruptions in the global supply chain due to lockdowns, travel restrictions, and other pandemic related factors. This resulted in an increased focus on supply chain visibility, risk management, and resilience. Many companies invested in technologies such as IoT sensors, blockchain, and AI to improve their supply chain security.● The pandemic had a positive impact on the supply chain security market owing to increased digitalization of supply chain management and a growing number of cyberattacks on supply chain solutions.● Simultaneously, the pandemic had also led to changes in the competitive landscape of the supply chain security market. For example, some established vendors struggled as a result of supply chain disruptions, whereas others saw an increased demand for their services. Furthermore, new players entered the market, bringing innovative solutions to emerging supply chain security challenges.● In short, the pandemic highlighted the importance of the supply chain security market, leading to an increased investment in solutions that could assist businesses in mitigating risks and ensuring the continuity of their operations.Thanks for reading this article, you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.Other Trending Reports:About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a market research and business-consulting firm of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR offers market research reports, business solutions, consulting services, and insights on markets across 11 industry verticals. Adopting extensive research methodologies, AMR is instrumental in helping its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their market domains. We are equipped with skilled analysts and experts and have a wide experience of working with many Fortune 500 companies and small & medium enterprises.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies. This helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirm utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Every data company in the domain is concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.Contact:David Correa1209 Orange Street,Corporation Trust Center,Wilmington, New Castle,Delaware 19801 USA.Int'l: +1-503-894-6022Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285UK: +44-845-528-1300 | India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.