Zinc Oxide Market Innovations for Sustainability Ignite Growth across Industries: Estimated to Grow at 5.8% CAGR by 2035

Zinc Oxide Market

Zinc oxide market is gaining momentum, fueled by growing demand in rubber, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, cosmetics, and ceramics.

CA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zinc oxide market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period (2025-2035). Zinc oxide is a white powder compound with the chemical formula ZnO. It is a multipurpose inorganic compound made up of zinc and oxygen atoms. The compound naturally exists as the mineral zincite, but is more usually manufactured synthetically for various industrial uses. Some of these industries include rubber production, ceramics, cosmetics, healthcare, paints and coatings, electronics, and pharmaceuticals.Click to get a Sample PDF (Including Full TOC, Graphs & Charts, Table & Figures) @Market DynamicsInnovations and Developments in Sustainability are the Drivers in Zinc Oxide MarketImprovements in product performance and environmental benefit are stimulating growth in the zinc oxide market by driving sustainability, innovation, and differentiation. For instance, in April 2024, Uviva Technologies introduced the Eclipse Z1-ZST at the New York Supply Day Trade Show, a game-changing natural zinc oxide product for sun care and cosmetics. This advanced formulation features a proprietary combination of zinc oxide and zinc stearate to achieve a natural index value of 1 (ISO 16128) and is Cosmos v4 certified.Investments are also transforming the zinc oxide market by becoming more sustainable, enhancing material accessibility, minimizing costs, and aligning with evolving consumer and regulatory prospects. All these factors together propel growth and facilitate movement towards a more sustainable and innovative zinc oxide market. For instance, in May 2024, EIT InnoEnergy's recent investment in Catalyco is set to increase sustainable zinc oxide production by enhancing its extraction from industrial waste.Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery: https://www.omrglobal.com/buy-now/zinc-oxide-market Market Players OutlookThe major companies operating in the global zinc oxide market include Akrochem Corp., EverZinc Group, Rubamin Pvt. Ltd., Zinc Nacional S.A., and Zochem LLC, among others. Market players are leveraging partnerships, collaborations, mergers, and acquisition strategies for business expansion and innovative product development to maintain their market positioning.Recent Developments• In April 2024, LBB Specialties recently formed a collaboration with VIZOR. This strategic partnership helps LBB Specialties provide an extensive range of advanced solutions and services to its clients, so that they have access to the best solutions that cater to their specific requirements. With VIZOR's technical expertise coupled with LBB Specialties' robust market presence, this collaboration is expected to bring progressive changes and help the industry grow.Request for Customization: https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/zinc-oxide-market Some of the Key Companies in the Zinc Oxide Market include-• Ace Chemie Zynk Energy Ltd.• AG CHEMI GROUP s.r.o.• Akrochem Corp.• EverZinc Group• Grupo Promax• Hakusui Tech• J.G. Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.• LANXESS AG• Pan-Continental Chemical Co., Ltd.• Rubamin Pvt. Ltd.• Silox S.A.• Tata Chemicals Ltd.• TOHO ZINC CO., LTD.• TP Polymer Private Ltd.• Upper India• Weifang Longda Zinc Industry Co. Ltd.• Yongchang Zinc Industry Co. Ltd.• Zinc-Co-India• Zinc Industrias Nacionales S.A.• Zinc Nacional S.A.• ZM Silesia• Zochem LLCZinc Oxide Market Segmentation AnalysisGlobal Zinc Oxide Market by Grade• Industrial• Pharma• FoodGlobal Zinc Oxide Market by Process• Wet Chemical• Indirect• DirectGlobal Zinc Oxide Market by End-User Industry• Automotive• Construction• Food and Beverage• Personal Care & Cosmetics• Paints & Coatings• Pharmaceutical• AgricultureRegional Analysis• North Americao United Stateso Canada• Europeo UKo Germanyo Italyo Spaino Franceo Rest of Europe• Asia-Pacifico Chinao Indiao Japano South Koreao ASEAN Economies (Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and Other)o Australia and New Zealando Rest of Asia-Pacific• Rest of the Worldo Latin Americao Middle East and Africa

