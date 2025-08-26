Nuclear Missiles And Bombs Market to Reach USD $11.31 Billion by 2029 at 4.9% CAGR

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Nuclear Missiles And Bombs Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 26, 2025

How Big Is The Nuclear Missiles And Bombs Market In 2025?

The market size for nuclear missiles and bombs has seen significant expansion in the recent past. An increase from $8.89 billion in 2024 to $9.34 billion in 2025, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1%, is projected. The historic period's growth is credited to heightened global geopolitical conflicts, an upsurge in defense modernization funds, escalating nuclear weaponry spread, intensifying cross-border disputes, and growing concerns about national security.

Over the coming years, the nuclear missiles and bombs market is projected to experience constant growth, reaching a value of $11.31 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9%. The market's progress during the forecast period is credited to factors such as escalating defence procurement budgets, the surging need for precise strikes, the rising perception of cross-border threats, the growth in space exploration endeavours, and amplified investment in hypersonic technology. The forecast period is also expected to witness key trends such as improvements in miniaturized warhead designs, the use of artificial intelligence in targeting systems, technological enhancements in missile guidance, advancements in stealth delivery platforms, and the incorporation of satellite-based command systems.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Nuclear Missiles And Bombs Market?

The nuclear missiles and bombs market is projected to grow due to increased investments in defense systems. These defense systems include a combination of strategies, technologies, and equipment designed to detect, thwart, or react to security threats against a nation, both in terms of military and civilian terms. There is an upward trend in defense system investments as nations aim to upgrade their outdated military infrastructure with modern technologies such as unmanned systems, AI-driven platforms, and next-generation missile defense, to maintain a strategic edge. Investment in defense systems helps foster the nuclear missiles and bombs market by improving delivery technologies, advancing command and control systems, and safeguarding the security and readiness of nuclear stockpiles for effective defense. For example, a report published in November 2023 by the Ministry of Defense, a UK-based government department, showed that the UK government's defense expenditure in 2022-23 was $60.91 billion (£52.8 billion), which rose to $62.52 billion (£54.2 billion) in 2023-24. Consequently, these defense system investments are fueling the expansion of the nuclear missiles and bombs market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Nuclear Missiles And Bombs Industry?

Major players in the Nuclear Missiles And Bombs Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Raytheon Technologies Corporation

• The Boeing Company

• Lockheed Martin Corporation

• General Dynamics Corporation

• Northrop Grumman Corporation

• Honeywell International Inc.

• BAE Systems plc

• L3Harris Technologies Inc.

• Leonardo S.p.A.

• Fluor Corporation

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Nuclear Missiles And Bombs Market In The Globe?

Leading businesses in the sector of nuclear missiles and bombs are prioritizing the creation of cutting-edge solutions like nuclear cruise missiles. These innovations are intended to boost strategic deterrence, improve the accuracy of target hitting, and increase operational reach. Nuclear cruise missiles are defined as long-distance, jet-propelled missiles furnished with nuclear warheads that fly at low altitudes and possess mid-flight maneuverability, factors that make them hard to detect and intercept. For example, in June 2025, the US Air Force, an American defence organization, revealed the AGM-181A Long-Range Standoff (LRSO) nuclear cruise missile. It is set to equip both the B-21 Raider and upgraded B-52 Stratofortress bombers as part of the initiative to modernize the US's nuclear triad. The LRSO, created by Raytheon, is meant to take the place of the outdated AGM-86B Air Launched Cruise Missile, with its superior stealth, a range surpassing 1,500 miles, and the capacity to infiltrate high-tech air defense systems from considerable distances. The missile, with its trapezoidal shape, wedge-like nose, and folding wings, has been designed to withstand GPS-denied and electronically challenged settings.

What Segments Are Covered In The Nuclear Missiles And Bombs Market Report?

The nuclear missiles and bombs market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles, Submarine-Launched Ballistic Missiles, Tactical Nuclear Weapons, Strategic Bombs

2) By Propulsion Type: Solid Propellant, Liquid Propellant, Hybrid Systems

3) By Missile Range: Less Than 1000km, 1000km - 5000km, Greater Than 5000km

4) By End-User Application: Military Defense Systems, Nuclear Energy Research Organizations, International Regulatory Bodies

Subsegments:

1) By Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles: Land-Based ICBMs, Mobile ICBMs, MIRV-Capable ICBMs, Hypersonic Glide Vehicle-Equipped ICBMs

2) By Submarine-Launched Ballistic Missiles: Ballistic Missiles For Nuclear Submarines (SSBNs), MIRV-Equipped SLBMs, Next-Generation SLBMs, Long-Range SLBMs

3) By Tactical Nuclear Weapons: Nuclear Artillery Shells, Short-Range Ballistic Missiles (SRBMs), Nuclear Gravity Bombs, Nuclear Depth Charges And Torpedoes

4) By Strategic Bombs: Free-Fall Nuclear Bombs, Guided Nuclear Bombs, Air-Launched Cruise Missiles (ALCMs) With Nuclear Warheads, Stealth Nuclear Bombs For Strategic Bombers

View the full nuclear missiles and bombs market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/nuclear-missiles-and-bombs-global-market-report

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Nuclear Missiles And Bombs Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America led the nuclear missiles and bombs market and was the largest region. The fastest-growing region forecasted is Asia-Pacific. The nuclear missiles and bombs global market report 2025 incorporates regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

