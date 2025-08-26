The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Police Riot Equipment Market is Projected to Increase at a CAGR of 8.2% Through 2025-2029

It will grow to $9.68 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Police Riot Equipment Market?

There has been a steady increase in the size of the police riot equipment market in the past few years. The market, which is projected to rise from $6.48 billion in 2024 to $7.04 billion in 2025, is set to have a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%. This significant growth during the historic period is due to the escalating demand for sophisticated riot control systems, heightened concerns about public safety and civil disturbances, an increased preference for non-lethal crowd control strategies, higher investments in law enforcement tools, and amplified government expenditure on security infrastructure.

An increase in the police riot equipment market size is anticipated in the upcoming years, projecting substantial growth to reach $9.68 billion by the year 2029, with a 8.3% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). Several factors attributing to this growth during the forecast period include intensified efforts to modernize police force capabilities, a heightened emphasis on protecting human rights and reducing fatalities, an augmented demand for smart and comprehensive riot control strategies, an escalation in global political uncertainty and protests, along with technological evolutions in police equipment. The future trends throughout this forecasting span will comprise innovative developments in crowd control technology, integration of non-lethal weaponry, technology-driven enhancements to body armor, progress in the design of armored vehicles, and advances in the communication systems employed by law enforcement.

Download a free sample of the police riot equipment market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=25465&type=smp

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Police Riot Equipment Market?

The growth of the police riot equipment market is anticipated to be propelled by the escalating occurrences of civil unrest. This typifies large groups partaking in unruly or violent conduct to voice their dissent against governmental policies, societal concerns or political climate. This incorporates protests, riots, strikes, demonstrations, or direct confrontations with the authorities. Amplifying economic inequality increases civil unrest. As wealth disparities broaden, marginalised populations feel overlooked and disgruntled, instigating protests and societal friction. The utility of police riot equipment lies in its ability to aid law enforcement in handling civil unrest by providing the necessary apparatus to oversee protests, demonstrations, and violent eruptions, while ensuring minimal injury to both law enforcement and civilians. As an illustration, in July 2024, per the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data (ACLED), a non-profit organisation situated in the U.S., there were globally around 165,273 instances of political unrest in this time frame, marking an increase of 15% from the corresponding period in the previous year. Hence, the escalating occurrences of civil unrest serve as a catalyst for the expansion of the police riot equipment market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Police Riot Equipment Market?

Major players in the Police Riot Equipment Global Market Report 2025 include:

• MSA Safety Incorporated

• Safariland LLC

• Point Blank Enterprises Inc.

• Revision Military Ltd.

• Armament Systems and Procedures Inc.

• Genasys Inc.

• Armor Express Inc.

• Blackhawk Products Group

• Team Wendy LLC

• Paulson Manufacturing Corp.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Police Riot Equipment Industry?

Leading companies in the police riot equipment market are concentrating on the creation of innovative solutions, such as adjustable breakaway arm straps, to improve the safety of officers, aid in efficient crowd control, and ensure an adept non-lethal response in times of civil unrest. Adjustable breakaway arm straps are safety components in riot control equipment that provide a customizable fit on the operator's arm. For example, Pro-gard Products LLC, a law enforcement equipment manufacturing company based in the US, introduced Pro-gard’s Riot Shields in September 2022. These shields are aimed at boosting officer protection during mass control and riot scenarios. These state-of-the-art police riot equipment are made of lightweight polycarbonate material and are aimed at enhancing officer safety and crowd control during civil unrest situations. Pro-gard’s Riot Shields are extremely resilient, ensuring proficient crowd control and improved officer safety by using lightweight polycarbonate material and sturdy ABS handles. This ensures they perform optimally under civil unrest situations.

What Segments Are Covered In The Police Riot Equipment Market Report?

The police riot equipment market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Protective Gear, Batons, Shields, Tear Gas, Rubber Bullets, Others Products Type

2) By Application: Law Enforcement, Military, Others Applications

3) By Distribution Channel: Online Stores, Specialty Stores, Others Distribution Channels

Subsegments:

1) By Protective Gear: Helmets, Body Armor, Knee Pads, Elbow Pads, Gloves

2) By Batons: Collapsible Batons, Fixed-Length Batons, Electric Batons

3) By Shields: Round Shields, Rectangular Shields, Transparent Shields

4) By Tear Gas: Tear Gas Canisters, Handheld Tear Gas Sprays, Tear Gas Grenades

5) By Rubber Bullets: Single-Projectile Rubber Bullets, Multiple-Projectile Rubber Pellets

6) By Other Product Types: Handcuffs, Flashlights, Tactical Boots

View the full police riot equipment market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/police-riot-equipment-global-market-report

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Police Riot Equipment Market?

For the year under review in the Police Riot Equipment Global Market Report 2025, North America emerged as the leading region. It's pertinent to project its growth status. The report covers a diverse range of regions which includes Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, striving for brevity and precision in reporting.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Police Riot Equipment Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Hazardous Area Equipment Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/hazardous-area-equipment-global-market-report

Fire Safety Equipment Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/fire-safety-equipment-global-market-report

Military Personal Protective Equipment Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/military-personal-protective-equipment-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.