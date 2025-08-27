Military Vehicle Driver Vision Enhancer (DVE) Market to Reach USD $1.69 Billion by 2029 at 8.2% CAGR

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Military Vehicle Driver Vision Enhancer (DVE) Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Big Is The Military Vehicle Driver Vision Enhancer (DVE) Market In 2025?

The market for Driver Vision Enhancers (DVE) in military vehicles has seen robust growth in the recent past. From a valuation of $1.13 billion in 2024, the market is projected to expand to $1.23 billion in 2025, translating to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%. This marked growth during the historical period is the result of an uptick in nocturnal military activities, an increased need for situational awareness, modernization initiatives within the military, a high rate of accidents due to insufficient visibility, and an overall expansion in defense budgets.

The market size for military vehicle driver vision enhancer (DVE) is predicted to undergo robust growth in the coming years, escalating to $1.69 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%. The growth during this forecasted period can be credited to the increasing asymmetrical warfare threats, the need for operational capability in all weather conditions, the growing size of armored vehicle fleets, rising investments in soldier systems, and escalating military tensions across borders. Key trends anticipated during this forecast period involve the merging of thermal and visual sensors, the evolution of next-generation technologies, integration with a 360-degree situational awareness system, the application of augmented reality overlays, and upgradable and modular system architecture.

Download a free sample of the military vehicle driver vision enhancer (dve) market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=25424&type=smp

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Military Vehicle Driver Vision Enhancer (DVE) Market?

Growth in the military vehicle driver vision enhancer (DVE) market is anticipated to be fueled by escalating military modernization programs. These programs, initiated by governments, aim to fortify their military forces with advanced technology, modern equipment, and innovative strategies to meet the current and future security risks. The growth of military modernization programs is attributed to rising geopolitical conflicts that push countries to enhance their defense capabilities using advanced technologies, ensuring national safety and securing strategic advantages. These programs make a significant contribution to the development of military vehicle driver vision enhancers (DVE) by financing cutting-edge situational awareness systems. This ensures that military vehicles are well-equipped to function efficiently in high-risk and low-visibility situations. For example, a Department of Defense report in December 2024 stated that China's public defense budget grew to $220 billion in 2023, in terms of inflation-adjusted, in line with its 2027 and 2035 military modernization objectives. Thus, surging military modernization programs are a key factor propelling the expansion of the military vehicle driver vision enhancer (DVE) market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Military Vehicle Driver Vision Enhancer (DVE) Industry?

Major players in the Military Vehicle Driver Vision Enhancer (DVE) Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Raytheon Company

• BAE Systems plc

• Safran S.A.

• Thales Group

• L3Harris Technologies Inc.

• Rheinmetall AG

• Elbit Systems Ltd.

• Leonardo DRS

• Curtiss-Wright Corporation

• ASELSAN A.Ş.

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Military Vehicle Driver Vision Enhancer (DVE) Market In The Globe?

Leading firms in the military vehicle driver vision enhancer (DVE) market are strategizing to create sophisticated solutions, including DVEs integrated with day sight sensors, to increase safety and effectiveness of operations. These are systems that employ optical sensors to augment the driver's visibility and awareness of their surroundings in military vehicles in daylight scenarios. For example, in May 2023, Nedinsco BV, a Dutch company specializing in opto-mechatronical systems, introduced the SCOPUS Driver Vision Enhancement camera solution specifically for armored military vehicles. One of the standout elements of the SCOPUS system is its expansive 106-degree field of vision, complemented by day sight and LWIR thermal sensors that provide superior image fusion, thereby enhancing situational awareness and navigation particularly under tough visibility circumstances. Constructed to withstand impacts up to 150G and conform to various military specifications, it guarantees reliable performance and seamless incorporation into armored vehicles, including main combat tanks and tracked artillery.

What Segments Are Covered In The Military Vehicle Driver Vision Enhancer (DVE) Market Report?

The military vehicle driver vision enhancer (DVE) market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Dual Camera, Single Camera

2) By Technology: Thermal Imaging Systems, Night Vision Systems, Low-Light Cameras, Lidar Systems

3) By Application: Surveillance, Reconnaissance, Target Acquisition, Navigation, Driver Safety

4) By End User: Defense Forces, Law Enforcement Agencies, Border Security Forces

Subsegments:

1) By Dual Camera: Long-Range Infrared Camera, Short-Range Infrared Camera, Thermal Imaging Camera, Visible Light Camera

2) By Single Camera: Monocular Thermal Camera, Night Vision Camera, Low-Light Visible Camera, Fused Sensor Camera

View the full military vehicle driver vision enhancer (dve) market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/military-vehicle-driver-vision-enhancer-dve-global-market-report

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Military Vehicle Driver Vision Enhancer (DVE) Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America held the dominant position in the global military vehicle driver vision enhancer (DVE) market. It is predicted that the fastest growth will be witnessed in the Asia-Pacific region during the forecast period. The market report for military vehicle driver vision enhancer (DVE) encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Military Vehicle Driver Vision Enhancer (DVE) Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Vision Care Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/vision-care-devices-and-equipment-global-market-report

Automotive Night Vision System Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-night-vision-system-global-market-report

Military Land Vehicles Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/military-land-vehicles-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.