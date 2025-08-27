Military Tactical Vest Market to Reach $2.68 Billion by 2029 with 6.9% CAGR

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Military Tactical Vest Market Size And Growth?

There has been robust growth in the military tactical vest market size in the past few years. An increase from $1.91 billion in 2024 to $2.05 billion in 2025 is anticipated with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. The growth experienced in the historical period can be linked to escalated military spending, the upsurge in asymmetric warfare episodes, expansion in counter-terrorism efforts, increased demand for lightweight defense attire, and the elevation in cross-border disputes.

Expectations are high for considerable expansion of the military tactical vest market in the forthcoming years, with projections indicating growth to $2.68 billion by 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. Factors contributing to this predicted growth during the forecast period include increased demand for personalized and adaptable gear, expansion in homeland security measures, escalated acquisitions from developing countries, emphasis on soldier survival and comfort, and the escalating need for urban warfare equipment. Noteworthy trends expected during this time include the incorporation of wearable sensor technology, advancements in intelligent fabrics, utilization of high-grade ballistic materials, acceptance of modular armor systems, improvements in thermal regulation technologies, and the merger with augmented reality systems.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Military Tactical Vest Market?

The escalation in geopolitical conflicts is anticipated to fuel the expansion of the military tactical vest industry. The term geopolitical conflicts encompasses disagreements or rivalries among nations or regions, which occur due to differences in political, economic, territorial, or strategic concerns. These growing tensions are a consequence of territorial disagreements, as they jeopardise national sovereignty and authority over strategically critical zones. Military tactical vests are a response to geopolitical unrest, enhancing the protection and preparedness of soldiers in battlefields. These vests provide modular and mission-specific attributes, allowing military forces to swiftly adjust to shifting threats and guarantee a strategic advantage in perilous settings. For example, in October 2024, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, a US federal agency, reported that the migrant crossings at the US-Canada border surpassed 181,000 in 2024, a 6.5% rise from the 170,000 in 2023. Thus, the escalating geopolitical conflicts are stimulating the expansion of the military tactical vest industry.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Military Tactical Vest Market?

Major players in the Military Tactical Vest Global Market Report 2025 include:

• BAE Systems Inc.

• Vista Outdoor Inc.

• Propper International

• FirstSpear

• TYR Tactical

• MKU Ltd.

• NFM Group

• Crye Precision LLC

• Tactical Tailor Inc.

• Tactical Scorpion Gear

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Military Tactical Vest Market?

In an effort to augment mobility, improve ergonomics, and provide adaptable protection for soldiers in a multitude of operational situations, key companies within the military tactical vest market are concentrating on the creation of innovative products like lightweight modular systems. These systems refer to highly adaptable vest platforms that lessens the burden of weight while enabling users to adjust components based on mission needs. The THOR Modular Combat Vest System Light Weight (MCVS-LW) for example, was introduced in Eurosatory 2024 by NFM Group, a personal protection equipment provider based in Norway. This state-of-the-art tactical vest, which was launched in June 2024, is characterised by a lightweight, modular structure with a distinct three-layer load distribution mechanism. It is compatibile with both soft and hard armor configurations, thus allowing for a hybrid ballistic protection that can be customized as per mission stipulations. Designed to alleviate weariness and boost operational efficiency, the vest facilitates the integration of mission-related accessories and delivers a high degree of flexibility with minimal weight.

How Is The Military Tactical Vest Market Segmented?

The military tactical vest market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Plate Carrier Vests, Load Bearing Vests, Chest Rigs, Combat Vests

2) By Material Type: Ballistic Nylon, Cordura Fabric, Polyester, Leather, Mesh Fabric

3) By Features: Adjustable Sizing, Modular Accessory Compatibility, Built-In Pockets For Equipment, Water Resistance, Quick Release Mechanism

4) By Distribution Channel: Direct Sales, Online Retail, Distributors, Retail Stores

5) By End-User: Military Forces, Law Enforcement Agencies, Private Security Firms, Outdoor Enthusiasts, Recreational Paintball And Airsoft Players

Subsegments:

1) By Plate Carrier Vests: Lightweight Plate Carrier, Heavy-Duty Plate Carrier, Concealable Plate Carrier, Modular Plate Carrier, Quick-Release Plate Carrier

2) By Load Bearing Vests: Modular Lightweight Load-carrying Equipment (MOLLE)-Compatible Vests, Fixed Pouch Vests, Hydration-Compatible Vests, Integrated Belt Vests, Tactical Harness Vests

3) By Chest Rigs: Minimalist Chest Rigs, Split Front Chest Rigs, Full Coverage Chest Rigs, Pistol Magazine Rigs, Radio-Compatible Chest Rigs

4) By Combat Vests: Ballistic Combat Vests, Modular Combat Vests, High Visibility Combat Vests, Flame-Resistant Combat Vests, Amphibious Combat Vests

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Military Tactical Vest Market?

North America held the dominant position in the Global Military Tactical Vest Market Report for 2024. However, for the forecast period, growth is anticipated to be the highest in the Asia-Pacific region. The report encompasses regions including North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

