Nature Experiences Bring Depth and Meaning to Life

TURKU, FINLAND, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Spending time in nature helps people to identify what is meaningful in their lives, shows a new Finnish study conducted at the University of Turku In a multi-method study, geography researchers at the University of Turku, Finland, examined the role of nature in people's long-term, value-based well-being, also known as eudaimonic well-being. In the study, 158 Finnish research participants responded to a survey and 20 participated in a subsequent creative writing workshops. All the participants were from Turku, a mid-sized city located on the southwest coast of Finland. Researchers used the data to study the relationship between nature and well-being.“We wanted to explore how nature supports people's self-acceptance, purpose of life, positive relationships, autonomy, personal growth and agency, as well as life management. This is called eudaimonic well-being and it can be considered in contrast to hedonism: whereas hedonism focuses on short-term pleasures, eudaimonia delves into longer and deeper well-being,” says Joha Järekari, Doctoral Researcher at the University of Turku.The survey compared responses from young people aged 15–24 and older adults of over 60 years of age.“Although there were some differences between the different age groups in how they spent time in nature and in what kinds of places, they also had many shared experiences. What both age groups had in common was, among other things, a feeling that nature does not judge or criticise, which had a positive effect on the participants' self-acceptance," Järekari says.The study showed that a sense of connection and the resulting meaningfulness were important to both age groups. The natural environment helped participants to connect with their own values.“Spending time and being active in nature brought to the surface what was really important to the participants in their lives. This increased people's agency and autonomy and had a positive impact on personal growth. The participants reported that it was easier to get in touch with oneself, with other people, and with other species," Järekari describes.Young People Seek Solitude whereas Older Adults Value Intergenerational ConnectionsParticipants over the age of 60 in particular felt that it was important to strengthen intergenerational connections by spending time and being active in nature. It was important to them to enjoy their time in nature, for example, with their grandchildren and without any technical devices. In addition, nature was an important place for their agency and for being active.Moreover, spirituality was more prominent in the older participant group than among the younger participants. For example, the older adults sometimes reported feeling that they are part of a bigger whole while spending time in nature. In these instances, they experienced a sense of both meaningfulness and being insignificant, shifting their focus from themselves to the outside world and thereby enhancing their self-acceptance.For young people, nature provided an important place for solitude. For them, nature was a place where they could be themselves and express their feelings. Nature offered them time and space, both mentally and physically. Young people also found it easier to be with others in nature, where they could just be quiet.Concern about Eco-crisis Reduced the Comforting Feeling of Permanence in a Changing WorldThe participants experienced a comforting sense of permanence and continuity in nature. Even if the surrounding world is changing rapidly, the bedrock in the nearby forest remains the same.“However, this feeling was reduced by the visible effects of the eco-crisis on the environment, and young people in particular also felt shame about this. They felt a strong sense of being part of the problem, so to speak, by being part of humanity, which challenged their self-acceptance,” Järekari describes.Concerns about the future were common in both age groups. The possibility of losing important natural places also had a negative impact on the participants' sense of purpose in life.“Our research unlocks the impact of nature on people's well-being on a deeper level than stress relief or positive emotions. Connection to nature is important to us humans on an identity level, and often underpins our lives in ways that are difficult to grasp unless we delve deeper into the matter with time," Järekari emphasises.“It is important to foster a deeper public discussion on the meaning of nature for people. Consequently, these issues could also be taken into account in decision-making and, for example, in urban planning, where nature still often unfortunately has to give way to built environment," adds Salla Eilola, Postdoctoral Researcher at the University of Turku.The research article has been published in the journal People and Nature . Järekari is working on their doctoral dissertation with funding from the Maj and Tor Nessling Foundation. They have co-authored the research article together with Associate Professor Nora Fagerholm, Postdoctoral Researcher Salla Eilola and Project Researcher Vesa Arki. The creative writing workshop model used in the study was developed in collaboration with creative writing teacher Niina Aho and researcher and artist Satu Suvanto specifically to explore this often personal topic.

